Expectant and young families are invited to attend a Healthy Baby Festival hosted by Catholic Charities Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program next week.
The festival will be held noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Hyde Park Splash Pad.
The Healthy Baby Festivals are free and supported by several local community agencies. Catholic Charities WIC hosts the events in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 1-7) to raise awareness about the significance and benefits that breastfeeding provides.
“Anyone interested in learning more about the importance of a healthy start for babies is welcome to attend, especially expectant mothers, families, and caregivers,” said Katie Constantino, breastfeeding coordinator, Catholic Charities WIC. “We have plenty of fun planned, in addition to important resources on infant and child safety, nutrition, breastfeeding and more!”
WIC offers nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, prenatal and postpartum support, referrals, and supplemental food vouchers. WIC services are available through application to married or single parents, foster parents, or other legal guardians of a child under five.
For more information about WIC, go to ccwny.org/wic or call 716-218-1484.
