The Niagara County Department of Health reported the deaths of seven more county residents on Monday.
In addition, 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county from Friday through Sunday.
There are currently 415 active cases in the county with seven patients in the hospital. There have been 285 reported deaths.
Across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that as of 11 a.m. Monday, 93 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. It represents 2,228,283 first doses administered of the 2,406,535 first dose allocations received from the federal government.
So far, 1,155,870 second doses have been administered out of the 1,337,275 second doses received.
Beginning March 15, weddings and catered events can resume statewide. Venues are restricted to 50 percent capacity, with no more than 150 people per event. All attendees and patrons must be tested prior to the event. Mask wearing and other safety protocols will be required.
New York City movie theaters can open their doors again at limited capacity starting March 5, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Movie theaters can only operate at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screening, Cuomo said.
His announcement came nearly a year after he shuttered movie theaters statewide in mid-March last year along with concert venues and nightclubs as part of efforts to limit spread of COVID-19 in crowded, indoor settings. Cuomo eased restrictions last fall to allow movie theaters to re-open at limited capacity in most counties outside of densely populated New York City.
The governor said theaters must require and enforce assigned seating, masks and social distancing. He said they also need to meet the state's air filtration standards.
Cuomo has pushed this year to start easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in hopes of jumpstarting an economy hit by a drop in sales tax revenue.
The state weathered a mid-January spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Cases and hospitalizations are now dropping overall statewide, but parts of New York City — particularly the Bronx — are still seeing high rates of infection and slower declines in hospitalization.
