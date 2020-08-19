The news is good, for now.
But Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton knows that could change. He's even preparing for new challenges as the county continues to navigate the unprecedented public health pandemic created by the novel coronavirus.
"This is my second pandemic in 24 years (in public health) and we are being challenged more than ever before," Stapleton said. "It is non-stop, seven days a week."
The good news, Stapleton says, is that compared to the early months of the pandemic, in March and April, the number of new infections has dropped significantly. The county health department said Wednesday that nine new COVID-19 cases had been reported.
To date, since the start of the pandemic, Niagara County has tallied 1,538 positive tests for the coronavirus.
"I look at where we were a few months ago, the numbers are definitely going in the right direction," Stapleton said. "One day last week we were at 11 new cases. For the past couple of weeks it's been mostly single digits (daily increases in cases). And we've had no (COVID related) deaths in two and a half weeks."
Since the beginning of the pandemic the county has recorded 99 COVID-related deaths.
Stapleton also said that nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the county, which had been hotspots of COVID infections, have reversed that trend. He said weekly testing of all staff working in those facilities has been a key to stopping the spread of the virus among a venerable population.
"We're not seeing new transmissions being brought into nursing homes," Stapleton said. "We've been doing more testing and we're not seeing the outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities."
Like Niagara Falls, which saw its robust community testing program disrupted by a reallocation of testing materials to other parts of the county that were experiencing COVID outbreaks, Niagara County has seen its testing sites reduced from 13 to six.
"We're not at the level of testing we were at a few weeks ago," Stapleton admitted. "We're working on that. We need to make sure everyone can get testing."
Stapleton said as the city and county increased testing they did see "some spikes" in the number of recorded COVID cases.
"Right now, the trend is showing us a daily infection rate of about 1 percent," Stapleton said. "I believe until we have a vaccine and until a large percentage of the population is vaccinated, we're going to stay around 1 percent."
Public health experts have generally said that a 1 percent or lower positivity rate means a community is maintaining a flat infection curve.
Despite the positive trends, Stapleton cautioned that Niagara County residents "need to remain vigilant" as still more businesses and schools prepare to re-open. That includes the wearing of face coverings in public and the practicing social distancing.
And Stapleton said he was concerned Wednesday that eight out of the nine new COVID cases in the county were people aged 12 to 29 years old. He said that number of infections suggests that younger people are not following CDC guidelines to prevent the transmission of the virus.
“We are very concerned that eight of the nine cases are individuals under the age of 30, and were not directly tied to other positives of which we were previously aware,” Stapleton said. “We cannot emphasize enough that young people are susceptible to COVID-19 and must take precautions like social distancing and wearing masks. Nobody is immune. We are not out from under this.”
In other statistics released by the county on Wednesday, there are currently 33 active COVID cases, with 30 isolating at home and three hospitalized. Department of Public Health records show that 1,406 people have recovered from their infections and 64,458 people have been tested county-wide.
Stapleton said his department has begun to offer guidance to local gyms as they re-open and will continue to to work closely with local school districts on they're re-opening plans.
"We do know opening the schools will increase the risk (of infections)," Stapleton said. "We're trying to manage that risk."
