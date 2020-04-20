Niagara County Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said Monday that he believes the county is currently experiencing what he described as the "surge" of COVID-19 cases.
"I believe we’re in the surge because our deaths are happening every other day," Stapleton said during an update on the county's COVID-19 response.
Stapleton said the question remains as to how long it will take for Niagara County to reach its peak of cases.
"Hopefully, we reach our peak and we decline rapidly. But there is also the ability, like it was in downstate, that we reach our peak and the peak plateaus and stayed there. I mean, you’ve been seeing the horrible amount of deaths continue in downstate," Stapleton said.
A couple of weeks of drops in positive cases and deaths are key indicators as to where the county stands in terms of the virus and its spread locally.
"We had five cases just since yesterday," he said. "We’ve had weekends where we’ve had 24 in one day. So we’re happy that the numbers aren’t increasing as rapidly as they were, but it’s hard to know where you are."
County officials announced another death from COVID-19 on Monday. They said the latest case involved an 88-year-old man with underlying health conditions. The county has reported a total of 16 virus-related deaths to date.
There have been 279 cases of COVID-19 to date, with 130 individuals in isolation and 133 have recovered.
According to the New York State Department of Health, which used data as of Sunday, there have been 1,388 people tested in Niagara County, with 255 or 19.1% testing positive.
Stapleton also announced during the briefing that his department received an additional 100 test kits, bringing the total to 200 of the 1,500 test kits Stapleton requested a month ago.
As a result of the additional test kits, the county health department will now begin testing nursing home employees who show symptoms, along with first responders, health care workers and pregnant women who show symptoms. There have been eight deaths at Niagara County nursing homes and adult care facilities, according to the state. The testing efforts are designed to to slow, if not completely stop, the spread of the virus at the facilities.
"We know it’s coming from workers," Stapleton said. "We want to be able to ensure that workers who have symptoms are being tested so if they turn out to be positive we can stop that transmission right at the source."
The state health department announced on Sunday it planned to begin a larger-scale antibody testing survey on Monday, with 3,000 people of the 19.5 million state population to be tested.
The Niagara County case location map, which breaks the positive cases down by municipality, can be found here: https://niagara-county.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR09HGa8skSqJJKN2cWvd68PDbXC_SWjdR4u9UPgmgs_pNK-BViyWmN51Lg#/1438a0783c4e4b0883aa42d3f8009257.
