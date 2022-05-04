The COVID-19 variant BA2 is the newest strain of the virus to hit Niagara County.
New positive cases have flooded the county from 152 a week at the end of March to 761 between April 27 and May 4 and the vast majority of positive cases recorded each week are that variant, Health Director Dan Stapleton said Wednesday.
However, the “voracity” of BA2 is not nearly that of the delta variant or the omicron variant seen previously.
The trend among those testing positive continues to be those who have not been vaccinated, Stapleton said.
“There is a smaller percentage of positive cases where they have not gotten their boosters,” Stapleton said. “The majority of those who were hospitalized have been unvaccinated.”
Hospitalization rates between March 30 and May 4 have stayed steady with Eastern Niagara Hospital having 56% of their beds available in March and 68% in May. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s bed availability also rose from 23% availability in March to 38% now. Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston was slightly down from having 37% of beds available in March to now only having 33% of its beds available.
The current procedure for those who test positive for Covid is to isolate for five days, then wear a tight-fitting mask for five days, such as an N-95 mask, when in public.
Stapleton said that there is a wide availability for vaccination through doctor’s offices, pharmacies, as well as the Niagara County Department of Health.
“It’s not too late to get vaccinated or boosted,” he said, noting that the department has cut down on its own clinics, but will continue to offer them when the need is particularly justified.
As of this time, clinics are being offered at the Royalton-Hartland High School on May 12 and the Cornerstone Arena in Lockport on May 14 and interested parties can register at niagaracounty.com.
There are also vaccinations by appointment being given at the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls, usually falling on Wednesdays. Those interested are encouraged to call the Nursing Division at 1-716-278-1900.
