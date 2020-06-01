Health director: Newfane rehab past crisis point

Niagara County officials said on Monday they believe the initial COVID-19 crisis at Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center has ended.
The facility drew much attention in May after local officials attributed a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Town of Newfane to the nursing home.
Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, asked Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton during a briefing on Monday if it is safe to assume, at this point, that Newfane Rehab has overcome the worst of its issues related to the novel coronavirus.
"I think what we can say is the initial crisis has passed," Stapleton said, while noting that it is still the case that the overwhelming majority of the 156 positive cases in the town can be attributed to the nursing home.
Stapleton added that the community must remain vigilant about populations with compromised conditions, in Newfane and in other local communities.
"We can't let down on our guard," Stapleton said.
Julie Bargnesi, an attorney for the nursing home, welcomed the health director's assessment. She previously indicated that the nursing home no longer has any active cases of COVID-19 and on Monday said the situation has not changed.
"We are still reporting that we have no active COVID cases right now, which is just tremendous," Bargnesi said in a phone interview.
Niagara County officials reported an additional 45 new COVID-19 cases, since the Friday update, bringing the total to date in the county to 1,082. As of Monday, there are 292 active cases, there have been 65 deaths and 13,803 people have been tested countywide.
