A raccoon captured in the area of Ernest Road and Lincoln Avenue earlier this week tested positive for rabies, the Niagara County Department of Health announced on Friday.
The raccoon had reportedly attacked an adult woman who sustained scratches on Wednesday. The woman will receive post-exposure treatment coordinated by the health department's nursing division.
With its announcement, the health department re-issued its series of tips to prevent rabies exposure from wildlife and domestic animals:
— Don't feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.
— Be sure your dogs and cats are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors.
— Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.
— Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods that may attract wild animals. Feed pets indoors.
— Tightly cover or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.
— Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.
— If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that are outside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal for a fee or, if there is danger, call your local law enforcement agency.
— If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within five days of the exposure. Unvaccinated animals exposed to a known or suspected rabid animal must be confined for six months or humanely destroyed.
Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 439-7444.
For more information on rabies, call the health department or visit www.niagaracounty.com/health.
