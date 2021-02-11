Niagara Falls' Code Enforcement and Planning Departments have been temporarily closed for what city officials have described as "current health circumstances."
The closure was announced Thursday by the city's public information officer in a brief email to news media organizations.
It's believed the department closures are the reasons behind the cancellation of Wednesday night's city Planning Board meeting. Planning Department employees support that meeting.
Likewise, Code Enforcement employees support the city's Zoning Board of Appeals, which has cancelled its meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
No other information about the reasons for the closures has been released. Mayor Robert Restaino said in a text message to a reporter that "HIPPA prevents any other disclosures."
HIPPA is the acronym for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The federal legislation put in place strict guidelines governing the release of health information about individuals.
Falls City Council sources said only that "there were health issues there" and cited HIPPA restrictions for declining to comment further.
Falls City Hall is closed today and Monday for the Lincoln's Birthday and Presidents Day holidays. Restaino said that "we are expecting that after the four-day weekend we will have personnel returning."
The city directed residents to a pair of Facebook pages, @CityOfNiagaraFallsNY and @MayorOfNiagaraFallsNY and the city's website for further updates on the closures.
