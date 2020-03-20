Like everyone else, elderly, long-term residents of Schoellkopf Health Center are facing the challenges of being separated from their loved ones.
So on Friday, staffers at the center, a division of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, began using Skype to connect family members face to face. They also started posting photos this week on the center's Facebook page of residents holding messages to their loved ones.
The say things like "Love you, miss you," and "I'm doing fine. Love you all."
Cheryl Irish-Butera, of Youngstown, whose mother Florence is in long term care at the center, was able to see her mom for the first time in 10 days. Though Florence was a bit sleepy during the call, she perked up and started waving and clapping when Cheryl mentioned it was her birthday and those helping with the Skype call, including activities director Debbie Skalla, started singing "Happy Birthday."
"It’s hard for them not to see their families," Skalla said. "We are doing this so they can feel a little contact with their families. Who knows how long it's going to be before they can come in and visit again."
While the Skpe calls present just a bit of a technical challenge for family members who need to set up a Skype account online before calls can be made, it's definitely worth the effort.
Cori Tighe, a social worker at the center, described the reaction of one woman who was connected by Skype with her son who usually visits nearly every day.
"He said to her, “Oh, it's so nice to see your face.' When she realized she could see his face, her face lit up,” Tighe said.
As for Irish-Butera, who on her birthday was able to see her elderly mom wave and clap while staff members sang "Happy Birthday," the experience was priceless. She never Skyped before and neither had the staff assisting in the call.
"My heart is full of gratitude," she said. "I'm just happy she and I shared another birthday not knowing what the future holds in these frightening times."
Tighe and Skalla are also helping post photos of the residents as they hold signs with messages for their family members. The photos are being posted to the Schoellkopf Health Center Facebook page.
There kinds of activities brighten the day for both staff and residents.
"It's just a nice little thing they can do," Skalla said.
