For kids starting kindergarten to teens eager to begin their last year of high school, Labor Day signals an impending return to the classroom.
It also marks the kick-off of campaigns by school districts and local law enforcement to remind drivers they’re about to start sharing the roads again with bright yellow buses.
“Starting Thursday, we’ll be transporting 4,800 students on 45 buses every day,” Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. “And those buses will be making double runs in the morning and afternoon, first to the high school and middle school and then to the elementary schools and then back to the homes.”
That will create more traffic and congestion then most drivers have seen in months. It will also create a new focus for local law enforcement agencies.
“School safety is a top priority for law enforcement in Niagara County,” Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. “Our planning and considerations revolve around keeping our school children safe. That starts the minute they walk out the door to get on their school bus or walk to school. It continues once they are at school and then make it home safely to their loved ones at the end of the school day.”
Filicetti said drivers should expect a larger law enforcement presence on the roads and especially in the school zones.
“With the influx of buses hitting the road there will be more traffic on the roadways,” the sheriff said. “Please allow yourself more time to get to your destination in the morning. More traffic on the road is going to increase your commute time.”
While joining the sheriff in asking motorists to “slow down,” Laurrie also said school buses “have flashing lights for a reason.” In addition to those lights, Falls school buses are also equipped with mechanical barrier arms that have security cameras mounted on them.
The schools superintendent said despite those measures, some drivers still speed past stopped buses.
“I see the reports (of violations recorded by the bus cameras),” Laurrie said. “There are lots of drivers who still pass the buses. I’m shocked, really shocked, by the numbers. It’s outrageous. More than I would have expected.”
According to a statewide survey of school bus drivers conducted by the New York Association for Pupil Transport (NYAPT), an estimated 50,000 motorists in New York illegally pass stopped school buses every day school is in session.
New York State Vehicle and Traffic law requires all vehicles to come to a full stop when approaching a school bus stopped with red lights flashing. This applies regardless of the driver’s direction of travel or even if there is a multi-lane or divided highway.
“School buses carry precious cargo,” Filicetti said. “Do the right thing and stop for the red lights.”
But not all of the children attending Falls schools ride a bus. Laurrie said 2,200 students walk to school every day.
“We have to be mindful, in the morning and afternoon, to take a little extra time at intersections,” the schools superintendent said. “And check your speed, especially in the school zones.”
Speeding violations in school zones can carry enhanced penalties for drivers.
Filicetti also noted that school safety measures don’t begin and end on the roads.
“Many steps have been taken to make our schools safer here in Niagara County,” the sheriff said. “Advancements (have been made) to detect weapons, restrict entry and identify individuals that should not be on school grounds.”
Most schools in the county also have access to School Resource Officers (SROs).
“The SRO plays an important role in maintaining security, discussing safety concerns with school officials and acting as a liaison with responding law enforcement should a critical incident take place,” Filicetti said. “If you see an expanded police presence around the schools (it’s designed) to provide extra piece of mind. We are keeping an eye on things.”
