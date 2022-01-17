Headed to Heart and Soul

Kristina Daloia, has spent more than 12 years helping to lead worship at Niagara University.
As director of campus ministry, her role at Mass could be described as part train conductor and part Patch Adams.
She helped keep the proceedings on track with a manner and voice that conveyed an infectious joyfulness, also helping to bring a smile to the faces of attendees.
But now Daloia is on to a new mission.
She is moving on to a new position and a new role, Daloia will be heading to the charity organization Heart, Love and Soul where she will be helping to organize programming for guests. She will also be coordinating volunteers and is excited about the opportunity to provide ways for others to serve
As for her departure from campus, "I will miss the people, the students and colleagues, I’ve been able to accompany,” she said, “it’s been an honor that people have invited me into the most vulnerable parts of their lives.”
She will also miss the energy that the students she works with bring in her capacity at Niagara.
When she came to Niagara, the native of Knoxville was Kristina Schliesman, she and her husband, Michael – a 2009 graduate of Niagara, originally from Webster – were married in the Chapel at Alumni Hall on the Feast of St. Vincent DePaul, in 2014.
The pair are Falls residents and have been foster parents to six, they currently have a daughter who lives with them.
After studies in Indiana, where she graduated from both St. Mary’s College and then Notre Dame, where she obtained a Master's in Sacred Music, she spent one year with the Vincentian Service Corps.
“That’s where I was introduced to the charism of St. Vincent and St. Louise.”
Then she headed to Mount Eagle Ridge.
“I took a look at Niagara and it worked out beautifully, St. John’s and DePaul,” she said of the nation’s other Vincentian universities “were just too big, so I’ve loved being here, it’s been a great fit.”
Looking ahead, Daloia said she is "both nervous and excited" to be moving on.
“It’s been a process of discernment, of thinking, praying and talking to a lot of people, but I found a lot of peace when I made the decision and said it out loud. I think this will be a good and exciting chapter, but I’m definitely nervous.”
She calls the move “a homecoming of sorts.” Her husband, who is now at FeedMore of Western New York, worked previously with Heart and Soul.
"I find in life, when I make an unexpected choice, it brings me the most joy. I remember that God first wants us to be happy and fulfilled, so we can move forward in confidence that we won't be alone.”
While she's looking forward to her time at Heart and Soul, always focused on what is best for others, she’s certain that change will work out well for the school.
"It’s also a great opportunity to bring new energy and fresh ideas for Niagara.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.