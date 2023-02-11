Tara Casten remembers her father Gary as someone who did not miss a day of work unless he was really sick, even working until midnight. She did not see him too much, but he was there for the important things in her life.
“He was just a normal American,” Tara said, who lost her father in August of 2021 to bladder cancer. “Just coming home, venting, and still going to your job the next day.”
Gary is among those who suffered from cancer and were employed at Goodyear’s chemical facility in Niagara Falls, where at least 78 former workers have reportedly been diagnosed with bladder cancer. His story was featured among other former workers in a story by ProPublica, detailing those dealing with the cancer and how OSHA regulations protecting workers are not stringent enough.
Gary started working at the facility in 1965 as a chemical operator. Apart from serving in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 during which he was stationed in Germany, he would work at Goodyear in Department 245, the rubber chemicals division, until he retired in 2004.
“It was one of the major companies that were around where he could get a good job,” said Michael Henchbarger, Tara’s husband.
From 1994 to 1999, he served as the president of the United Steelworkers Union, Local 4-0277 branch. Even after his retirement, Gary could not sit still at home and got a job at the former Yaseen’s Jewelers on Military Road.
The Goodyear facility has protocols for checking employees, current and former, for cancer, which Gary got monthly checkups for skin cancer. Tara said he battled skin cancer four times, though she is not certain if that is due to the chemicals he worked with.
The ortho-toluidine used at the Niagara Falls Goodyear facility is manufactured by DuPont, which Goodyear uses to create Nailax, an additive in the form of black chips used to prevent synthetic rubber in tires from breaking down. The chemical is a colorless to pale-yellow liquid that is harmful to the eyes, skin, and when swallowed or inhaled.
Shirley Chirello, Gary’s sister, said he was the most honest man you will ever meet, had a lot of friends, and a good sense of humor. When they were still living together, he came home from work every day smelling so bad from the chemicals that he worked with and all of his clean clothes would turn yellow.
‘Why they did not see what was happening and give him some protection is beyond me,” Chirello said, with her brother working in the most toxic part of the plant for nearly 40 years.
In 2020, while getting a routine checkup, something very small was found in his urethra. It was a small piece of cancer, but Gary was told it was nothing to worry about and started treatment with pills. It would lead to having his left kidney removed due to the cancer spread, with the oncologist thinking they got it all.
Chirello was there to take him to all his doctor’s appointments, with the oncologist later saying he had stage 4 cancer, resulting in him taking immunotherapy tablets. The cancer progressed extremely fast to where it spread to his bladder and got bigger and eventually spread to his stomach. It required monthly doctor’s appointments and eventual chemotherapy treatments.
“That didn’t work either, so the doctor said, ‘The only thing we can do is make him comfortable,’ ” Chirello recalled.
Gary was one of dozens of Goodyear employees who was sued the chemical companies that manufactured the ortho-toluidine used at the plant, with workers’ compensation laws preventing them from suing their employers.
According to the ProPublica story, during a legal proceeding in April 2021 about whether anyone warned him about he risks of working with the chemicals, Gary reportedly said, “If I had been told that from the first day I walked through the gates, I wouldn’t have worked there.”
Gary would eventually die on Aug. 10, 2021. As a result of the lawsuit, Tara’s family received a $280,000 payout from Goodyear, but they feel that is nowhere near enough.
“In our perspective, even the $280,000 that was given is nowhere near what his life was worth to us considering the fact he helped take care of the kids,” Henchbarger said. “That just really undershot what we thought it could have been or should have been.”
The family has not been involved with any other lawsuits against Goodyear or with anyone else who had this happen to them.
After Gary died, keeping the Casten extended family together has been difficult, Henchbarger saying he was the glue that kept everyone taking to each other and hanging out. Tara added that after her mother, Sharon died, Gary did try keeping things together, but he was a shell of his former self. She even felt that his depressed state helped the cancer spread so quickly.
“I couldn’t get him out of the depression,” Tara said, with Gary taking care of her son Austin every once in a while. “I always said that my children didn’t lose a grandfather, they lost a father because he was there from day one and he slept over on nights where I worked. I was lucky to have him as a father.”
John Angelo, one of Gary’s co-workers, worked in the same space with chemicals that Gary did, first for three years in the 1970s until workers went on strike, then for five years in the 1990s before being caught up in layoffs. They knew each other for 30 years, playing ball together, and their wives were very close friends too. He knew Gary as a very giving person and a good worker.
As a former employee, Angelo also gets tested for cancer twice a year, submitting urine samples for it. No cancer has been found, but it still something that he is worried about.
“You’re always going to be worried about it because you working in that stuff,” Angelo said.
As a result of the ProPublica story, the environmental group Earthjustice sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate whether DuPont violating the Toxic Substances Control Act by hiding the the dangers of working with ortho-toluidine. It urges the EPA to levy the heaviest possible civil fines and pursue criminal charges if that is the case.
Henchbarger, Gary’s son-in-law, would prefer if further safety protocols are in place that keeps workers away from any chemical reactions. A former employee at Precious Plate, he said that if he ever saw anything that he thought was not right, he would always say something and hopefully some sort of change would happen.
“They put in such protocols that you really don’t have to handle the chemical again,” Henchbarger said, with employees there being in Tyvek suits instead of a line operator handing his own chemicals. “Things like that they changes and it made our lives better.”
Chirello, Gary’s sister, hopes that whoever is responsible for this is hung out to dry.
“Someone should’ve seen this way back,” she said, adding there needs to be more protection for the men working there.
