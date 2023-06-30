Smoky air returned to Western New York this week, and it appears we may have to deal with it sporadically over the next couple of months.
The Associated Press and Vox reported Thursday that the haze could linger through the summer in much of the United States, as long as wildfires are burning in Canada.
Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Buffalo, concurs.
“You’re just going to see similar conditions as yesterday and today. It will be periodically smoky when the wind blows right,” Jurkowski said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-developed Air Quality Index rating assigned to Western New York today is the same as Wednesday and Thursday: “red” level, 151 to 200, categorized as “unhealthy.”
Jurkowski said this recent bout is due to northwesterly winds bringing smoke south from Canada, particularly Quebec. A low pressure system over New England pushed smoke down over the Midwest, where areas are only getting brief respite when that system moves on before another one comes along.
Wind conditions were expected to shift southwest Thursday night and this morning, which will help move smoke out of the region to the north.
Further instances of smoke affecting air quality depend on weather patterns and the extent to which the wildfires continue to burn, Jurkowski said.
As of Thursday, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported 500 active wildfires across the country, and described 255 of them as out of control.
Portions of Central New York from Rochester to the Southern Tier and even the Adirondacks are experiencing worse air quality. States including Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Iowa have seen AQI ratings exceeding 200 during the day, categorized as Very Unhealthy and meaning the risk of health effects is increased for all people, not just sensitive or vulnerable persons (children and teens, the elderly, pregnant women, outdoor workers and people with heart or lung disease).
Locally, Jurkowski advised, if conditions today are like conditions Thursday, or worse, people will want to limit their time outdoors and not undertake any strenuous activities.
KEY TO THE AQI
Per the U.S. Air Quality Index, these are the colors of unhealthy air quality.
• Orange, values between 101 and 150: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, meaning members of sensitive or vulnerable groups may experience more serious health effects, and some members of the general public may also experience health effects.
• Red, values between 151 and 200: Unhealthy, meaning members of sensitive or vulnerable groups may experience more serious health effects, and some members of the general public may also experience health effects.
• Purple, values between 201 and 300: Very Unhealthy, meaning the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.
• Maroon, values between 301 and 500: Hazardous, driving health warnings of emergency conditions for the entire population.
