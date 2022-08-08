Several local agencies are on the scene of a Hazmat situation on the 32 South Hyde Park Blvd.
First responders were called Monday morning for a report that a tanker containing sodium was heating up.
Units from the Niagara Falls Fire Department, Niagara Falls Are Reserve Station and Niagara County Hazmat have responded and were applying foam to the tanker.
Officials from the Niagara County Health Department and state DEC are said to be enroute as well.
At this time, there has been no call for evacuations.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we have more information.
