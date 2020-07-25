Recently, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center honored front line workers with a ceremony to highlight the work they’ve done in the trying times of COVID-19. However, no one at NFMMC is being paid hazard pay for that work.
Another institution where frontline healthcare workers are employed in is the nursing homes, which houses the most vulnerable members of the population.
In Schoellkopf Health Center, a nursing home on the same campus of NFMMC,director of communications and emergency management for both facilities, Pat Bradley, reported nursing home staff are not being awarded with hazard pay. According to state documents, there have been eight recorded COVID deaths at Schoellkopf as of July 21.
“We are not currently paying hazard pay to our employees,” he said. “However, I have been authorized to say that we are currently in collective bargaining negotiations. … If the topic of hazard pay is brought up in the discussions, we will definitely discuss it, but we cannot comment on topics discussed in collective bargaining with members of the media.”
“We greatly appreciate everything the staff at Schoellkopf has done these past months,” said Bradley. “They’ve been nothing short of heroic.”
According to Bradley, the medical center has spent over $500,000 for testing of nursing home staff. He was checking on the cost of testing at the hospital.
He said they have also "absorbed" enormous costs for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and noted that the pricing for PPE "spiked" after the declaration of a national health emergency. Among other extraordinary expense facing the medical center and nursing home are overtime for "sick workers" and a "large decline of revenue for elective procedures" and other regular medical services generally provided at NFMMC which were suspended under the governor's initial shutdown order.
Our Lady Peace Nursing Care Residence, owned by Ascension Living, is also not paying hazard pay, and has recorded six COVID deaths. However, the company has “made a commitment to no furloughs or layoffs and a variety of pay protections,” said Molly Gaus, vice president of marketing and communications for Ascension Living.
“We have established several different pay programs to provide this pay protection, such as Furlough Pay, Pay continuation, PTO Advance, Worker’s Compensation, and Short-Term Disability,” she said. “We also offered daycare subsidies and reimbursements for associates who care for COVID-19 residents and may need to stay in a hotel to ensure social distancing from family members.”
Niagara Rehabilitation & Nursing Center does pay its workers hazard pay, provided they work with COVID-19 patients. The facility has had five COVID deaths.
“We pay hazard pay if we have COVID patients and those employees who work in COVID zones,” said Peter Fadely, an administrator for the nursing home.
Elderwood spokesperson Chuck Hayes said the company does not pay its employees any “pay differentials” in any of its locations, including Elderwood at Lockport, which has experienced one COVID death, and Elderwood at Wheatfield, which has experience none.
Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center has reported 21 COVID deaths and seven presumed COVID deaths. Lockport Rehabilitation and Health Center has experienced one COVID deaths. The two facilities are owned by Maximus Health Group which did not respond to requests for comment.
Northgate Health Center, owned by the McGuire Group, has had two COVID deaths and has also not responded to inquiry at this time.
Information of COVID deaths in nursing homes can be found at https://www.health.ny.gov/statistics/diseases/covid-19/fatalities_nursing_home_acf.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.