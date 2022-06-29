WILSON — The Haunted Forest attraction off Beebe Road had its special use permit renewed by the town Zoning Board of Appeals this week. The vote was 3-to-2 in favor of allowing the seasonal attraction to continue.
The Haunted Forest had gained notoriety among town residents over alleged problems in 2021 including loud and disturbing noises, drunk guests, bright lights and traffic congestion. The attraction was designated a form of agricultural tourism.
“We are mindful of the concerns of our neighbors and will continue to take steps to address their concerns,” said Charles Pitarresi, an attorney representing Haunted Forest owner Cory Quinn. “We believe that this is a positive for the business of the town of Wilson, with people coming to spend time with us and other neighboring businesses."
Both Quinn and neighbors of his Haunted Forest had legal counsel at the zoning hearing presenting arguments as to whether the permit should be renewed.
“From our position we think that the board made the wrong decision, but some of that was procedural,” said A. Peter Snodgrass, the attorney representing the neighbors. “The purpose of agri-tourism is not to be a standalone money making venture, it’s to support and uphold the farming that’s going on on that property, and it’s our belief that that’s not what’s happening here.”
Quinn said during the meeting that the traffic problems that occurred last year were a result of needing to shut down the attraction by 10 p.m., and having to force people off the property all at once. This year, the business is looking to cut off ticket sales and other purchases at 10 p.m. and will give one hour for people to finish whatever they’re doing in order to allow them enough time to leave safely.
“If you're at a restaurant at closing time, do they say ‘everybody out right now'? No, they let people finish, and they filter out," Quinn said. "We were having to put our lights off at 10 p.m. and say 'get off the property.'”
Quinn also plans to erect a fence along the northern edge of the property to alleviate concerns about lighting.
Quinn said the attraction will be open for seven weeks this year, from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29, on Fridays and Saturdays in September, and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October.
