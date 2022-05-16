Hate crime probed in the Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA — Johnny Parks had just picked up his morning coffee at Tim Hortons and was ready to head to work Monday when he noticed what appeared to be graffiti on the fence that runs along the back of his property.
"So I went around the block to get a better look," Parks said. "And there it was. 'Kill All (racial slur).' "
Parks, a well-known community member and youth basketball referee, who kids call "Coach," was stunned by the message. Coming less than 48 hours after a mass shooting in Buffalo that investigators have said was racially motivated, Parks could only shake his head and wonder about the hate-filled sprayed-painted words in his backyard.
"Who would do something likes this?" Parks asked. "I've never seen nothing like this, nothing like this at all."
Because of the early morning hour of his discovery, Parks said he continued on to work before calling his wife later to alert her to what was on the fence. His daughter, Jaz, took a picture of the fence and posted it to social media.
"I am disgusted, I am upset, I am disappointed," she wrote in her social media post. "We have lived her for 10-plus years and nothing like this has happened EVER."
By the time the picture began circulating in the community, Parks had alerted authorities and Town of Niagara police and Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigators descended on his home. They were joined, later, by agents from the FBI and investigators with the New York State Police.
"I don't know why anyone would do this. It just boggles my mind that this kind of hate exists," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "I don't know what (some) people are thinking."
Law enforcement officials said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
“The first thing the police asked was, ‘Do you have a problem with anybody in the neighborhood’ ” Parks said. “I said, ‘No we don’t. We have good neighbors.’ "
By early afternoon, those neighbors had come to Parks' home to help clean up the fence. But a nearby Home Depot store decided the fence needed to be replaced.
"They called my wife and they said, 'This is not our community'," Parks said. "And they came over and replaced (the fence)."
Filicetti said investigators have made progress in identifying a suspect in the case.
"We're working with the Town of Niagara Police and the State Police and the FBI," the sheriff said. "And the investigation is continuing."
At the same time, Jaz Parks urged friends on social media to "be safe."
"My heart hurts so badly," she wrote. "Racism is a terrible thing. This is heartbreaking. Be safe out there. Teach peace and love in this hateful world."
Her father, who has run for a seat on the Niagara Town Board and was a member of the police department's reinvention committee in 2021, said the incident just makes him more determined to make a difference in the community.
"It's one of those things," Johnny Parks said. "It makes me want to get more involved. One bad apple does not spoil the whole community. It doesn't make the whole neighborhood bad."
