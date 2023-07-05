The Dr. Joyce E. Sirianni Education Center is officially opening Tuesday. The Education Center, located in the HART office, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston, was made possible by the generosity of Dr. Joyce E. Sirianni., a longtime supporter of HART.
The center is a resource for information regarding numerous health issues facing the aging population. Doctors enrolled in the Residency Program at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will be on hand a few days a month to answer questions, present on various topics, and more. The center will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. both days. There will be a doctor on site from the Residency Program at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Tuesday, July 25.
Stop in and see what it is all about. We appreciate your feedback as we continue to work to meet the needs of the community. The Center is free and open to the public.
HART is a referral service that connects seniors and others with qualified care, allowing them to remain independent in their own homes. HART has been serving individuals and families in Niagara County and portions of Erie County for over 40 years. Call 716-754-8313 or visit www.hartprogram.org for more information.
