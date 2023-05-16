HART, Inc. is offering a hands-only CPR class presented by the American Heart Association Thursday at HART. Hands-only CPR is a public awareness campaign to inspire people to act when they encounter cardiac arrest until help arrives. This is the starting point to encourage more people to learn CPR.
“We are happy to have the opportunity to offer this very important presentation to our caregivers and the entire community, and hope that people will take advantage,” said Christine S. O’Hara, MS, Executive Director.” Knowing what to do when someone is suffering from cardiac arrest until help arrives, can save a life,” O’Hara added.
Following the presentation, HART will hold the grand opening of the Dr. Joyce E. Sirianni Education Center which is in the HART office. The Education Center was made possible by the generosity of Dr. Joyce E. Sirianni, a longtime supporter of HART. The Center is a resource for information regarding numerous health issues facing the aging population. Doctors enrolled in the Residency Program at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will be on hand a few days a month to answer questions, present on various topics, and more.
“Dr. Sirianni has been extremely generous to HART throughout the years, and we are honored to have the opportunity to open this Center in her name, in memory of her mom,” said Patty Berggren, Chairperson, Board of Directors. As we continue to see the need for our services grow, both in Niagara and Erie County, we want to let the community know that we are not just a referral service for in home care, but a resource for the aging,” Berggren added.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with the Hands-Only CPR education session followed by the opening of the Dr. Joyce E. Sirianni Education Center at 6:45pm and a few brief presentations. Both events are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
HART is a referral service that connects seniors and others with qualified care, allowing them to remain independent in their own homes. Located at 505 Cayuga Street, Lewiston, HART has been serving individuals and families in Niagara County and portions of Erie County for over 40 years.
Please contact our office at 716.754.8313 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.