As the holiday season begins, many businesses are worried about how the surging numbers of COVID-19 but for many Shop Small Saturday, sometimes called Small Business Saturday, was a typical if not better success for businesses on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.
Lauren Schultz, Owner at Monarch Kitchen Design Studio and head of the Oliver Street Merchants Association, said her businesses did better than in 2019.
“We thought it was really successful,” she said. “We did have a couple new shops this year, so they didn’t have anything to compare this year to from last year. But, the shops that have done it in previous years said they were a lot busier than some of the previous years. In fact, one of our merchants said they had to have three cashiers on to cash out the shoppers because they were so inundated with people coming to our street. It was fantastic.”
Businesses faced harsh challenges from the pandemic, but Schulte said they handled it well.
Given the guidelines are always changing and businesses have had to adapt at a moment’s notice with what comes next, it was quite a challenge. In advance of Shop Small Saturday, she contacted businesses asking them about how they needed to prepare for people coming into the stores.
Gift basket raffles, auctioned off via Facebook Live, were done with people signing slips of paper and stores having dirty and clean cups of pens. Most shops had hand sanitizer and bleaching wipes at the ready for cleaning. People kept things safe but it was hard for businesses who weren’t sure what would happen with North Tonawanda’s yellow status. Schulte said people didn’t know if it would go orange but added being yellow worked in their favor since Erie County has been an orange zone.
“They were really excited to be a part of it,” Schulte said. “There were a lot of people personally sending me pictures of them in the different stores. I was getting some feedback from other merchants that they had heard from Facebook we were doing this activity. The community responded to it very well. I think they wanted to come out and support us because small businesses, now more than ever, need the help of the community to come into our store fronts, pick up curbside or shop Mom and Pop versus the big Amazon mega corporations.”
Schulte will be meeting with Oliver Street Merchants to garner feedback from them about how Shop Small Saturday went as well as figure out what could be improved on for next year. Though it remains to be seen how the pandemic will continue, the Oliver Street Merchants Association is looking to 2021 to do numerous events they were deprived of having this year.
