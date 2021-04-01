As Artpark works to reinvent itself and find a way forward by reaching into its roots, Anita West, legendary Buffalo radio personality and music promoter, is making progress at Buffalo’s Tralfamadore Cafe. She books limited capacity shows and tries to sell out every one.
For example, Grosh on March 25 sold out.
The same goes for a record release. At 7 tonight Miller and the Other Sinners are on deck, complete with horns and backup singers.
Tickets for West’s shows as well as others at The Tralf are available at https://www.tralfmusichall.com/
West said while she won’t eat indoors at restaurants anymore, she is is comfortable at music shows.
It was a friend with lots of health problems who challenged her. She put a filter in her mask and accepted the changed world with appropriate social distancing.
At The Tralf, the first tables are 12 feet from the stage. Tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Suites partitioned by curtains are set up in the balcony.
Last summer, West only promoted outdoor shows at the Hilltop Inn and Grove in Alden. Her first gig back inside was on Feb. 25.
“What I’ve learned between last summer, when we would do only outside, to our first show at the Tralf, is people learned to groove and groove well. They learned the value of hospitality, and of entertainers and art. They hoot and holler and raise their arms and stomp their feet,” West said. “Here’s the bottom line: Everything is fluid but everything is selling out. That might say people are happy and there is value to music.”
