It was a nondescript three-bedroom cape at 2516 Walnut St., owner occupied but weathered, with overgrown trees and brush, 60-year-old appliances and unforgettable mustard yellow carpeting.
For Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity, the home was the perfect diamond in the rough.
The home had a good roof but original windows. Some doors were reusable but there were needs for upgrades in electrical, plumbing and the kitchen, oh the kitchen. It may have been original and dated to the 1940s.
That kitchen has been gutted now to make way for new cabinets, plumbing, appliances, lighting, electrical — well, pretty much everything.
Volunteers have been doing much of the work but the Stewart Family from Niagara Falls will be moving in in late December or early next year, according to Marco Notaro, Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity Community Outreach director.
Trade work like electrical will be completed by licensed professionals.
This past Friday, it was executives from Kaleida Health who came from the buildings and maintenance department as the core group of volunteer labor.
James Bortz was methodically prying a J-channel from a door frame with a pry bar and hammer as he spoke. Most of the time, he is senior director of facilities for Kaleida Health, working at DeGraff, Millard Suburban and Gates Vascular Institute. Not on this day.
“It is nice to give back. I am a suit-and-tie guy,” he said. “This is better than answering emails and running construction projects. It is good to get away for a day.”
Don Koglmeier is construction manager and an employee of Habitat for Humanity.
The Stewarts will be kicking in about 500 hours of labor.
Last week, a crew from Olin Industries was there and cleared piles upon piles of brush left stacked at the roadside. It will later be placed in a dumpster.
“Ideally, a family who would never have had a home will get a great house,” Koglmeier said.
Gina Beam, Niagara Habitat’s executive director said there is a massive need for volunteers because the cost of building materials has increased drastically.
Beam said there is a gaping need for affordable housing. For example, 60% of Niagara Falls renters are spending more than 30% of household income on housing.
Anyone interested in helping out is invited to contact Notaro at 265-9010.
“We give people a hand up, not a hand out,” Notaro said, explaining that for the math to work on affordable housing, families have to spend 30% or less of their income on a home. Interest rates lower than what is offered in the private market are available through SONY MAE. New homeowners also have to have an income of 80% or less of the median for the neighborhood they will call home.
Many local businesses donate to the cause as well, for example the driveway dumpster came from “Been There, Dump That.”
Notaro said two years ago, pre-Covid, Niagara Habitat opened applications for the program. Sixty people applied. They can rehab one home, maybe two a year. Need outstrips availability until more volunteers and more funding are located.
Some stalwarts are regular annual contributors like National Fuel and Howard Hanna. Others are newer but promising like Confer Plastics.
It makes a huge difference, Beam said.
“If you can start to build generational wealth for families through home ownership it makes a big difference,” Bean said. “There is such a need.”
For more information or to volunteer, contact Notaro at 265-9010 or email mnotaro@niagarahabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.