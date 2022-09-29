Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated their 30th Habitat home in Niagara County with a home dedication to celebrate the newest Habitat homeowners achieving their dream of homeownership.
Andrea and Anthony Stewart are the newest recipients of a rehabbed three-bedroom home on Walnut Avenue. Andrea, a personal care aid with HANCI and Anthony, a retired truck driver, first applied for Niagara Habitat’s homebuyer program with the goal of creating a better life for their family. As part of Habitat’s homeownership process, Andrea and Anthony completed hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” volunteering to help build their future home. In addition to their work building their future home, Andrea and Anthony also attended a variety of classes to prepare for homeownership including a first time homebuyer class, budgeting classes, and financial literacy courses.
“We are truly blessed to be here and getting this home” said Andrea during the dedication ceremony. “Thank God for Habitat and each and every person involved in this process for fighting hard to get this done.”
The dedication ceremony celebrated the Stewart family as well as the many volunteers, donors, vendors, and Habitat board and staff members who came together to build the home. “It truly takes a village” said Habitat Community Outreach Director Marco Notaro. “At Habitat, we believe our work is putting our faith into action and you truly see the collective power of our faith in action when you see how many people came together to help rehab this home.”
The Walnut Avenue home was donated to Habitat in 2021 by a generous anonymous donor. The donor was moving out of state and wanted their home to go towards giving a local family a chance at their dream of homeownership. Before Habitat, the Stewarts were renting in the Town of Niagara. The home they were renting had foundational issues as well as heating issues that the landlord was unresponsive to. Now, thanks to Habitat, the Stewart family will have a safe and affordable place to call home and to make many happy memories in within their grandchildren.
For more information, visit www.niagarahabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.