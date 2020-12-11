Gyms, salons to reopen in NY orange zones

The state will allow gyms and salons located in orange zone COVID-19 areas to remain open at 25% capacity, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.
During a briefing with members of the press via Zoom, Cuomo also said gym and salon owners will need to increase testing of staff members from bi-weekly to weekly in order to be able to operate under the capacity limits.
The move represents a slight change in procedure for orange zone virus areas, where salons and gyms have previously been barred from being open due to concerns about infection rates.
Cuomo said the change is a reflection of his administration's ongoing efforts to strike a balance between allowing commerce to continue while being mindful of the potential impact on public health as the pandemic continues.
"For us, this is a constant calibration," Cuomo said. "We want as much economic activity as possible and have respect for public health and the cost of the virus."
Cuomo offered some better news where infection rates were concerned in Western New York. As of Thursday, he said that while the region had the second highest number of hospitalizations - trailing only the Finger Lakes - the number of new positive cases has been "flattening" in recent days.
"We've actually seen a flattening in Western New York, not a reduction, but a flattening in the increase and that's good news," Cuomo said.
The statewide positivity rate as of Thursday was 4.5%, with the rate inside micro-cluster areas coming in at 4.9% and outside cluster areas at 6.8%.
Cuomo said 5,300 state residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 1,007 being treated in intensive care units and 546 having been intubated. Cuomo regretfully announced the death of 87 New Yorkers due to the virus.
The governor discussed what he described as several encouraging COVID-19 numbers, including a "dramatic" decline in length of hospital stays for infected New Yorkers. During the spring, Cuomo said the average hospital stay was 11 days. Today, he said, it is down to five days. He said fewer infected New Yorkers are now being intubated and said the state's death rate from COVID-19 is down from 23% in the spring to 8% today.
He credited declines in those areas with a better understanding of the virus and work done by medical professionals who have made strides in the area of treatment.
"The medical community has made the most progress in the past few months," he said.
Moving forward, Cuomo warned of the impact on the spread of the virus from household gatherings or so-called "living room spread." He said 74% of New York's new cases are linked to casual gatherings, often inside people's homes. The goal, he said, is to continue to monitor and, hopefully, reduce hospitalization rates to prevent strain on the state's medical system.
Cuomo said state officials were in contact on Friday with members of the Food and Drug Administration panel that oversees approval of vaccinations and that he wants New Yorkers to have confidence in the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines, which he expects to be widely distributed likely by June.
"It's been quite the journey and the journey isn't over," he said.
"We're asking everyone to hold on," he added. "The end is in sight, but we still have to get there."
The Niagara County Department of Health on Friday announced the death of another resident from COVID-19. The death, which officials said involved a 76-year-old male with underlying health conditions, is the 114th virus-related death in the county since the pandemic began.
In addition, the health department announced 194 new positive COVID-19 cases involving county residents, bringing the total number of positive cases in Niagara County to date to 5,722. Health department officials said there were 1,617 active cases as of Friday, including 1,600 people who are isolating at home and 17 who remain in local hospitals. To date, 3,991 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 and the county has administered 183,893 tests.
