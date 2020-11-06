Gunfire erupts outside 19th Street gas station

Niagara Falls police are investigating an exchange of gunfire that occurred late Friday in the 600 block of 19th Street.
Falls police were dispatched, at 10:04 p.m., to the Coastal gas station after shots were fired from a vehicle traveling northbound on 19th Street at patrons who were outside the store. Initial reports indicated that a male, standing next to a dark color GMC pickup truck, which was parked near a gas pump, could be seen on surveillance camera video returning gunfire at the vehicle as it continued on 19th Street towards Pine Avenue.
No injuries were reported. Reports indicated that the store was damaged by gun shots. Niagara Falls Police located nine bullets casings outside the store.
The matter remains under investigation.
