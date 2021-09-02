Falls police are searching for the killer of a 20-year-old man as they continue to respond to an explosion of shootings in the city over the past four days.
Between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Thursday, city cops have responded to at least nine incidents of gunfire that have left city streets littered with spent shell casings. Detectives are reportedly convinced that all of the cases of gun violence are likely “tied together” and involve a relatively “small group of shooters” including two victims who were wounded late Saturday night and early Sunday morning and the city’s latest homicide victim.
Police patrol officers raced to the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a “man shot four times.” Officers, along with Falls firefighters and EMTs, found a male victim, lying by the curb and near the entrance to the alley between 20th and 21st streets, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, identified to the Gazette as Jahlil Rose, 20, of the Falls, was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Witnesses described hearing “what sounded like automatic weapons fire.”
At least one neighbor said they heard “15 or more shots.” Officers reported they found nine spent shell casings in the street near where Rose’s body was found.
A home, adjacent to the alley, was also hit by bullets.
As officers were preparing to leave the crime scene, police dispatchers advised them that a blue Dodge Avenger was parked at the gas pumps of a convenience store and gas station less than half a block away from their location. Dispatchers also told the officers that there was a report of a “handgun on the dashboard” of the vehicle.
Officers said they found the vehicle, occupied by two men, and detained them. A search of the vehicle failed to find a weapon but officers located “multiple bags (with a) green leafy material” inside.
Police said they also found a bag with seven acetaminophen hydrocodone tablets inside the vehicle. Keyon William Perry, 25, 2748 Grand Ave., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
An hour later, gunfire erupted again in the South End. Patrol officers said they responded to the 1700 block of Welch Avenue at 2:51 a.m. for reports of “shots heard” in the area.
As officers arrived, they found 14 spent shell casings on the south side of the street. Witnesses told investigators that they observed a dark-colored sedan being chased by a light-colored SUV with the driver of the sedan shooting at the SUV.
The descriptions of the vehicles on Welch Avenue match those of vehicles involved in the spate of shooting between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The violence continued until just before 6 a.m., when police responded to “several calls of shots fired” in the 500 block of 17th Street.
Officers discovered that a home in the 500 block of 18th Street had been struck by gunfire. A female tenant told officers that as she was sleeping, she was awoken by by “multiple loud pops.”
The woman said she then noticed multiple bullet holes in her bedroom walls. Crime Scene Unit detectives said they found a number of spent shell casings in the alley next to the home.
Investigators believe a former tenant of the home may have been the target of the shooting.
