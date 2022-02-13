Gun owner stopped from carrying loaded weapon onto flight at Buffalo airport

TSA agents recently stopped a Clarence Center man from entering a plane with a .380-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets and one in the chamber at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The weapon was discovered during baggage check.
The traveler voluntarily surrendered his firearm to the NFTA Police for destruction. The man possessed a valid New York state pistol permit.
“If you own a firearm and you are planning to take a flight, it is important to know some important facts before you head to the airport,” said Bart R. Johnson, Transportation Security Administration’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “For starters, the gun needs to be unloaded. It is also important to know that even if you have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow you to bring your gun through a TSA security checkpoint and create a significant safety event.”
Johnson praised the TSA officers who were involved in preventing the gun from being carried onto a flight on Feb. 5.
“I commend the officer who spotted the gun on the X-ray monitor and the entire team that was working at the checkpoint on Saturday. They have a tough job and they perform it well. Additionally, we have a strong partnership with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police and work closely with them on these incidents and their efforts are greatly appreciated,” Johnson said.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual may lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.
Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and passengers should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86 percent were loaded.
