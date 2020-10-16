You might say at this point that Jill Shaw is attempting to wage a one-woman war on illegal guns on the streets of Niagara Falls.
The Falls resident, who recently launched an effort aimed at raising funds to support a new gun buy-back event in the city, said she's still pushing for donations because she's tired of attending funerals involving the loved ones of homicide victims.
"It's important because we need to get these guns off the streets," she said. "Our kids are being killed."
Shaw finds herself most recently mourning the loss of one of her "children" — 25-year-old Shakiya Boyce who was gunned down on Sept. 29 while she was visiting a street-side memorial at 20th and Center Avenue. The memorial was in honor of another homicide victim, Clyde Coleman III, who was shot to death at the intersection of 20th Street and Centre Avenue.
There have now been nine homicides involving gun violence in the city during 2020.
Shaw said she has now attended five of the funerals involving the homicide victims, including the service honoring Boyce. She said to see loved ones grieving for the loss of their family members who died as a result of gun violence serves as motivation.
"I'm tired of going to funerals," she said. "I don't want to see anymore candlelight vigils."
Shaw has so far raised hundreds of dollars through donations made to her Gofundme and through a social media telethon held earlier this month with help from the Niagara Falls Peacemakers and Yowowa Media, a local company that produces several online programs, including "Black Reality Unscripted," "The Edge of the Falls" and "Citizens United."
She is now continuing to press for support from area businesses, approaching owners one at a time in an effort to get them to support the effort to help remove guns from city streets.
"Even one gun removed from the streets will help save lives," she said.
To support the cause or for more information, visit Jill Shaw on Facebook or call 424-7132.
