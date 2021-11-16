The foreman of a Niagara County Court jury uttered just one word, "Guilty."
And the friends and family of Mandy Steingasser, gathered in a Niagara Falls courtroom Tuesday afternoon, responded with a single shrill cheer of "Yes!"
More than 28 years after the discovery of Steingasser’s remains in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake in Bond Lake Park, the jury of six men and six woman had found Joseph Belstadt, 46, guilty of second-degree murder in her death.
Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, who as the Niagara County district attorney in 2017 had re-opened the investigation of Steingasser's death, hugged the victim's mother Lorraine as they sat side-by-side in the courtroom. Wojtaszek, who declined comment on the verdict, appeared overcome with emotion.
The emotions also ran high at the defense table.
Lead defense attorney Michele Bergevin grabbed her client's hand as the verdict was announced. As the jurors were polled on their verdict, each one answering, "Yes," Belstadt looked straight at them and shook his head no.
The jury had deliberated for 10 hours over two days before sending a note to acting Niagara County Court Judge Michael Mohun that they had reached a verdict. An indication that they were making progress in their deliberations may have come early Tuesday morning when the jurors asked for a "a white board and a marker" to aid in their discussions.
Previously they had asked to see maps, marked into evidence, more than a dozen photos from Steingasser’s autopsy and copies of a pair of statements that Belstadt gave to North Tonawanda police. The jurors also asked for a read-back of the testimony of Gerard “Jerry” Miller, described as Belstadt’s best friend at the time of Steingasser’s disappearance and murder.
Miller had testified that he and three friends had watched, late on the night of Sept. 18, 1993, as Belstadt was ticketed by a City of Tonawanda Police officer for a pair of traffic violations. After the traffic stop, Belstadt and Miller went to the City of Tonawanda Police headquarters to protest the ticket.
After leaving there, Miller testified that he and Belstadt drove to a nearby parking lot to decide what to do with the rest of their night. When Miller suggested Belstadt join him and his friends on a trip to Canada, Belstadt declined.
“He was too upset and was going to drive around,” Miller testified.
Steingasser, 17, was last seen alive getting into Belstadt’s car in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993. Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to the Myers Lake area in Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover’s lane.
Once there, prosecutors contended that Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.
"For 28 years, the murder of Mandy Steingasser has been an open wound in the community of North Tonawanda and Niagara County," District Attorney Brian Seaman said after the verdict. "She has not been forgotten by her family, her friends, her loved ones. Not by the North Tonawanda police. Today, finally, 28 years later, her killer has been brought to justice. He will now suffer the consequences of his heinous actions."
Bergevin did not immediately offer a comment on the verdict. She asked that Belstadt be allowed to remain free on $250,000 bail, pending his sentencing in January.
Mohun declined the request and ordered Belstadt taken into custody. He was led from the courthouse in handcuffs by Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies.
He faces a potential sentence of between 15 and 25 years to life in prison. Though he could qualify to be sentenced as a youthful offender since he was 18 at the time of the murder.
"We certainly will oppose that," Seaman said.
The DA credited what he called the "dogged pursuit" of detectives from the North Tonawanda Police and forensic specialists at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office laboratory in finally bringing the case to trial.
"A case of this age, there are innumerable obstacles. It was a difficult case," Seaman said. "It's my hope this verdict will help heal the the wound for Mandy Steingasser's family and the community at large."
Outside the courthouse, retired North Tonawanda Police Detective Capt. Gabe DiBernardo, who long led the investigation of Belstadt, expressed relief that the case had been closed.
"It's all we've ever asked for, to take it before a jury," DiBernardo said. "We finally got that opportunity and the jury came back with the right verdict."
DiBernardo, a friend of Steingasser's father, Richard, said getting a verdict in the case allowed him to fulfill a promise.
"I made Richard (Steingasser) a promise that I would find (Mandy's) killer," DiBernardo said, as he pointed to the sky. "And Richard, we did."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.