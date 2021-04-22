Guido Virtuoso does not consider himself an artist. Others would disagree.
"He is very artistic," said Sylvia Virtuoso, his wife and partner in Guido's Upholstering and Decorating Center at 2722 Pine Ave., which celebrated its 40th anniversary last week.
"He can take anything and make it look like a picture out of a magazine," she said proudly of her husband after Guido's was honored with a special proclamation Thursday from state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello.
Guido has done upholstery for some of the most elegant restaurants in Western New York.
In Buffalo, he's the guy who built the sumptuous booths at the Chophouse, custom-built the circular bar at the Curtiss Hotel, and worked his magic on all the bars in the new Statler City. Closer to home, In the Niagara Falls area, he's brought his skills to the beautification of many places including the Red Coach Inn, Salisa's All American Diner, Spot Coffee, the new Judas Tree on Pine Avenue and Gather in Lewiston.
What Virtuoso does with wood and fabric makes him a sculptor of sorts who creates exciting new places to dine and recline, his wife said.
"All of the beautiful restaurants have a touch of Guido in them," Sylvia said. "It comes to him so naturally that he doesn't realize how talented he really is and how much it's appreciated when people go into the places. It beautifies them, It makes people want to be there," she said.
Even Assemblyman Morinello, who issued the special proclamation, is a customer. Years ago, Morinello bought a small Lake Ontario cottage and it came with a perfectly-sized but worn old chair that Guido made new again.
"Guido looked at it and in 30 seconds, he said, 'Levy Brothers, 35 dollars, 1952,' " Morinello recalled, adding "Not only is he a master upholsterer, but he's also a historian on furniture that was sold in Niagara Falls."
Guido and Sylvia opened Guido's Upholstery on Pine Avenue as newlyweds, following Guido's long-time apprenticeship with his uncle, G. Thomas Virtuoso who, after Guido's mom died, gave his 14-year-old nephew a summer job.
The couple, who were high school sweethearts, are long-time supporters and advocates of Pine Avenue.
"We've been on Pine Avenue because this is where we both grew up. We've never left and we don't intend to," Sylvia said. "We are very happy with the area still. We're always here through all the struggles, but we're going to stay strong and help the city get back on its feet."
The Virtuosos are lifetime members of the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project. Sylvia was the first woman president of that group and was an officer until last year when she left her board seat to spend more time with her family. The couple has two married daughters and three grandchildren. Sylvia is Town of Niagara clerk.
Guido is especially grateful to the city and its residents for their support. "Everybody puts down the city of Niagara Falls and the people of Niagara Falls," Guido said. "That is one thing that frustrates me and gets me mad. They've always treated me well. Once you did a job for somebody new, you had five or six more waiting because people would talk."
The master upholsterer attributes his success to careful hand-craftsmanship and the loyalty and help of his two 30-year employees. "I'm proud of my guys and I'm proud of what we do," he said.
He still plays forward for a men's over-40 hockey team, and though he's feeling some aches in his hands and back, he's not thinking about retiring any time soon.
Asked about his perfect retirement? "A perfect retirement would have been 50 years old," he joked. Then he added more seriously, "As long as I can do it ... we'll see."
