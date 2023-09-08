A guided bird walk at Clyde L. Burmaster (Bond Lake) Park will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Ransomville.
Interested birders should gather in the Nature Center at the rear of the Warming House, 2571 Lower Mountain Road, about 9:45 a.m. Be sure to bring binoculars, mosquito repellant and boots if it’s wet.
This admission-free event is open to all ages and is sponsored by the Bond Lake Park Environmental and Beautification Committee.
For more information call Heather at 716-940-2171.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.