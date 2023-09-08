Gathering place

Bond Lake seems to be a great place for this gaggle of geese to enjoy their morning socializing and getting a bite to eat. Gathering place

 James Neiss | Staff photographer

A guided bird walk at Clyde L. Burmaster (Bond Lake) Park will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Ransomville.

Interested birders should gather in the Nature Center at the rear of the Warming House, 2571 Lower Mountain Road, about 9:45 a.m. Be sure to bring binoculars, mosquito repellant and boots if it’s wet.

This admission-free event is open to all ages and is sponsored by the Bond Lake Park Environmental and Beautification Committee.

For more information call Heather at 716-940-2171.

