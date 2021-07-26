Grozio officially launches reelection bid

Niagara County Legislator Mark Grozio formally kicked off his campaign for reelection, telling supporters in LaSalle he intends to “keep the focus on repairing the LaSalle and Niagara Falls economies after the damage done by COVID-19.”
Grozio, a longtime IBEW Local 237 member and former assistant business manager, said county government bureaucrats aren’t focused on creating an environment that fosters job creation in the western end of the county.
“Our county Industrial Development Agency needs to stay focused on creating real, living-wage jobs for local people, not on projects that benefit connected property owners and out-of-state developers,” Grozio said. “And to build up our next generation of workers, there must be real support for workforce development and apprenticeship programs.”
Grozio, whose four terms as a legislator have been marked by successes like enforcement of a “clawback” process for IDA-supported tax breaks to businesses that don’t deliver on promised job creation and the establishment of an animal abuser registry that prevents known animal abusers from adopting and harming domestic animals, sponsored “responsible bidder response” language that requires the county to seek reputable contractors when spending taxpayer dollars.
Grozio has been particularly busy in his role in county government since the Covid crisis began. Key actions included voting to allocate additional funds for COVID testing sites in Niagara County in the early stages of the pandemic.
“I remain focused on the health and wellbeing of city residents, and making sure that the largest population center—and home to the largest aging population in the county—was made our Public Health Department’s top priority,” he said. “I’m pleased we succeeded in locating that resource here in a critical time.”
Grozio noted that the county and state governments’ response to Covid had strained local businesses, as they were shuttered by “orange” and “yellow” designations—and that he will be a vocal proponent of measures designed to help businesses get back up to capacity and hire new workers.
“Our government has given tax breaks to out-of-state companies that generate few local jobs,” he said. “It’s time the IDA starts giving a helping hand to our local mom-and-pop establishments, our local companies, and helping them succeed and build their payrolls.”
Grozio has also always voted against county budgets that included tax increases. He also has long been focused on expanding apprenticeship programs—something he has worked to expand in county policy.
“Our present tax breaks for big businesses do little to actually improve our local workforce or their lives,” Grozio said. “I will continue to be an advocate for IDA tax breaks for local companies and local small businesses that create apprenticeship programs for young workers trying to learn a trade. We need to invest in developing our workforce, not reward out-of-town companies for setting up part-time and minimum wage jobs.”
Grozio, an electrician by trade, was the assistant business manager and membership developer for IBEW Local 237, where he was an active member for more than 30 years. He also served on the union executive and contract negotiating committee.
Grozio lives in LaSalle with his wife, Lynda. Their three children attended Niagara Falls public schools and are college graduates. He serves on the city of Niagara Falls Electrical Board and the Niagara County Building Trades Council. Grozio has been actively involved with community projects including A Festival of Lights, the Veterans Memorial in Hyde Park and Christmas lighting at Memorial Medical Center. He’s also been involved for several years with Niagara Beautification Clean Up and Buffalo Riverkeepers at Cayuga Creek.
“This past year has hit a lot of families and small businesses hard, and we need to build back. We need to be focused on our community in the months and years ahead,” he said. “I am humbled to be here for my constituents and county workers and help them through these difficult times.”
