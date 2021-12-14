For the first time since the start of the pandemic, construction is under way on a new hotel in downtown Niagara Falls.
The new Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls will be at 311 Rainbow Blvd. Cambria is an upscale brand of Choice Hotels and is seen as a leisure destination, meaning guests are flooded with amenities designed to help them enjoy the luxury of their stay.
Behind the 7-story,120-room hotel three new upscale duplexes are being constructed, the first newly built residential construction in that part of the city in years.
Plati Niagara, an enterprise co-owned by Frank and Anthony Strangio, is the developer for the $17.8 million project coordinated with their patriarch, Antonio Strangio.
A 10-year tax break valued at $2.5 million came from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
Antonio, started 30 years ago with an Econolodge on Niagara Falls Boulevard and was present Tuesday to see his sons take the next step as he sat and watched proudly. Frank and Anthony took turns addressing the groundbreaking crowd.
“This is part of the renaissance,” Frank said, “the revitalization of downtown Niagara Falls.”
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello was there for the event because of his job as well as in support of his friend Antonio.
“Antonio Strangio, with those hands, he built Antonio’s Banquet Hall,” Morinello said expressing literal appreciation for incomparable work ethic. “His is a true family and foundation of this city and community.”
The family already owns and operates Quality Inn and Wingate by Wyndham in the City.
John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara, which will be taking over promotion of the Conference Center and Old Falls Street on January 1, is excited by the project because even though Cambria won’t open until 2023, the essence of Percy’s business is planning ahead.
“It makes me proud to see a family that lives here, does everything here and most importantly, invests here,” Percy said.
Jared Sedor, a commercial real estate lender with BankOn Buffalo attended the event and is excited to see the project move forward. His bank provided financing.
“We are a bunch of local bankers that believe in Frank and company, (the Strangios)” Sedor said. "We were happy to get it done.”
Senior Vice President Mark Shalala of Choice Hotels said Niagara Falls was a near perfect fit for Cambria.
“We market our hotel under a destination motif,” Shalala said. “It is designed to deliver a local experience.”
Shalala said destination hotels have seen great growth during the pandemic because families have taken to driving to places for vacations and enjoying the outdoors.
Cambria has several other hotels in New York, mostly downstate, Senior Vice President Janis Cannon of Choice said, with about 19 construction projects under way. She traveled here from Atlanta for the event and marveled at the number of Bills fans in the airport there. Comparing the way fans travel to a college team like the Georgia Bulldogs.
Eamon Weber was at the event representing Morinello as well as his family’s real estate interests which include The Jefferson as well as Wine on Third.
“More development downtown,” he said. “It’s what we want. It’s what we need.”
