FILE - This Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, shows the Woodland Reservoir in Syracuse, N.Y. New York state's Public Health and Health Planning Council adopted standards on Thursday, July 30, 2020, that set a maximum level for how much of the hard-to-remove industrial pollutant, 1,4-Dioxane, can be in drinking water. The chemical is often found in baby products, shampoos, body washes and lotions. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)