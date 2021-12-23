Group hosts coat drive on Pine

Niagara Falls native and Hip Hop Weekly Chief Operating Officer Theodore “Stretch” Travis said he’s in town for a few days as part of a drive to help local people access the proper apparel to combat Western New York winters.
“Hip Hop Weekly is one of the largest media platforms for hip hop in the country,” Travis said.
Together with the platform’s owner, Travis’ day-one friend from Niagara Street School, Clarence Bradley, the duo work to shed light on positive efforts coming from hip hop, the industry and those within the culture.
The pair both graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1996.
Along with the coats, Travis is carrying a message.
“Life is bigger than just what you see in Niagara Falls. Sometimes it seems hopeless, with the lack of opportunities. But, you can make it if you just work hard and stay focused.”
One of the concerns he raised was a lack of places for youth to engage in positive activities. “Our next goal is to open up a community center. We used to have places like 13th Street, the YMCA, they’ve almost all closed.”
Acknowledging the ongoing presence of the Boys and Girls Club, he said he’d like to see a community center with a wide array of offerings including a music studio and someplace where young people can take business classes.
While he believes sports and music provide a glue that holds the community together, Travis said young people should broaden their approach.
“Not everybody is going to be an athlete or rapper, if you like sports you might consider being a coach or a trainer. If you like music, you might think about being a manager, or an executive.”
Travis has been full-time in Atlanta since March of last year, Stretch said, working in the hip hop community, the move to Georgia just made sense.
He re-emphasized that being from a smaller town, the key to going places is to put in the effort and work hard.
The coat drive was held Thursday at The Gameroom 2526 Pine Ave.
“Stretch tapped me to help get more coats in the door and to help get more people a warm winter,” said Redd Roxx, who is hosting the event. The on-air personality at 93.7 FM WBLK is also a contributor to Hip Hop Weekly and a brand manager for Hip Hop Weekly Radio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.