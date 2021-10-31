A local group of North Tonawanda residents is filing a lawsuit against the city to address the lack of accountability, credibility, and transparency in Digihost's bitcoin mining project proposed for the Fortistar power plant on Erie Avenue.
According to a release on the lawsuit, this past summer, residents discovered that Digihost, a Canadian bitcoin mining company, was actively pursuing purchase of the natural gas and steam-fired Fortistar plant. Digihost plans to use 100% of the energy generated at this site to complete “proof of work” cryptocurrency mining.
On Aug. 17, 2021 the City of North Tonawanda Common Council met to decide if it would move forward with the public hearing process to vote on the proposed Bitcoin Mining and Blockchain Authentication Moratorium. At the meeting, NT Alderman Austin Tylec recommended a three-month moratorium in order to better understand the unique aspects of this industry, assess environmental concerns and complete all required Federal, State and local review processes.
“Pausing this project to take the time to gather details and gain a full understanding of the operations would give us time to fully assess potential impacts to the City of North Tonawanda and our community members, It’s our responsibility to do our due diligence” noted Tylec, the release said. A public hearing request by Tylec was supported by Council Member DiBernardo, but ultimately denied by the Council majority Pecoraro, Zadzilka, and Schmigel.
Said North Tonawanda resident Deborah Gondek, one of the petitioners in the lawsuit, “This project deserves additional scrutiny because the cryptocurrency industry is fairly new and unregulated. The specific type of bitcoin mining that Digihost will be conducting has unique concerns which need to be addressed. Therefore, on behalf of residents concerned about zoning implications, adverse environmental impacts and lack of transparency, we are filing an Article 78 proceeding to challenge the NT Planning Board’s decision to approve this project.”
A three-month moratorium request seemed reasonable since earlier in 2021, when the Common Council was faced with a burgeoning energy production issue (solar array installation), the council unanimously passed a six-month moratorium to “give the council the time and ability to complete all reasonable and necessary review and, if warranted, make revisions to the City of North Tonawanda zoning code as may be necessary to promote and preserve the health, safety and welfare of the City of North Tonawanda and its citizens”.
Unfortunately for the residents of North Tonawanda, the Council voted down Tylec’s recommendation for a similar moratorium on bitcoin mining in August.
According to the release, Sil Dan, Jr. lives behind the Fortistar plant and is one of the petitioners. “Our local government has a duty to study the cost and benefits of proposals like this and then communicate with full transparency so that the North Tonawanda community can make informed decisions about allocating our resources and planning our futures. By ignoring federal, state and local laws and regulations, we cave into businesses attempting to exploit our city's resources. Citizens have a right to active community participation in planning and zoning decisions, public permit hearings, and freedom of information. It is our hope that this legal action will build more support for increased transparency and accountability in local government and ensure that environmental, health, and safety considerations are seriously taken into account when making decisions.”
It is also noted that NT Common Council President Bob Pecoraro offered enthusiastic support for this project prior to the review process – a period of time when elected officials should be maintaining a neutral position until all the facts have been vetted. Sensing a potential conflict of interest, concerned residents and organizations such as Clean Air Coalition, Sierra Club, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, and Earthjustice submitted written comments to the NT Planning Board and City Engineer.
“It was our expectation that these concerns would be fully vetted and addressed prior to the Planning Board’s vote on September 8th. However, a full environmental assessment has yet to be conducted so we still don’t have information about impacts on our air quality, greenhouse gas emissions, potential fire hazards, noise levels, and electronic waste management,” stated Darlene Bolsover whose family lives near the Fortistar site.
