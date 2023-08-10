A loosely-knit group of largely unidentified individuals, operating under the banner of a Facebook page titled Niagara SPCA Demand Reform, is calling for the ouster of the animal shelter's board of directors and executive director.
The group announced its existence in a half-page ad published in the Tuesday edition of the Gazette. By Tuesday afternoon, the group had also delivered a letter to each of the officers of the SPCA of Niagara board demanding their resignation.
The letter, which carried the logo of the Buffalo law firm Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria, said, "the community requires your resignation from the board of the NSPCA." It directed the board members to contact a partner at the firm, who would "act as an independent attorney to assure the transition complies with all (state and federal laws)."
The board members were also told, "You are required to pick 5 people to replace yourselves on the board as interim board members." The letter demanded that the interim board members "must come from a list that (the Lipsitz Green partner) will provide."
The shelter board was told that, "Any attempt to vote in unapproved board members will result in a subpoena to reveal the identity of those new members. Those unapproved members will be protested, demonstrated against, appear in the newspaper and will eventually comply with the community's specific demands."
The letter was signed "The People of the Niagara Region."
The SPCA board was given until "the close of business Wednesday Aug. 9" to comply with the demands.
Jennifer Pitarresi, the president of the SPCA of Niagara board, said Wednesday, "The letter has been turned over to our legal counsel and law enforcement." Pitarresi declined any additional comment on the letter or its demands.
There was no indication on Wednesday night that the board members had stepped down.
In its newspaper ad, the group accuses the shelter of not being transparent with the community and says the board "has not addressed community concerns about the animals currently and previously in their care."
Matt Frankino, who says his family's dog died while at the shelter, paid to place the ad.
Asked to further identify those in the group and those responsible for the Facebook page, Frankino said, "Nobody knows because no one wants to get slapped with a cease and desist letter from the SPCA." Pressed by a reporter to provide any information about the group, Frankino said, "A couple dozen people have played some part."
Frankino also said that the group was given permission to use the Lipsitz Green logo on their letter, but could not confirm that the firm has been retained in regard to the SPCA grievances.
He said the group came into existence out of concerns over the operation of the SPCA's Lockport Road shelter.
"I'm just an average guy and my dog died in their care and they didn't give my family any answers about it," Frankino said.
He added, "People I've spoke with seem to be in agreement that (posts on the group's Facebook page) are accurate." The posts complain about the makeup of the shelter's board of directors and a lack of transparency in its operations.
They also cite claims that the shelter made dubious decisions to euthanize some dogs, doesn't do an adequate job of adopting out stigmatized breeds of dogs, restricts visits to its kennels and criticizes the board's decision to no longer enter into service contracts with local municipalities.
"It's a campaign to remove the entire administration (of the SPCA of Niagara)," Frankino said in discussing the groups concerns and goals.
He questioned the humane euthanization of dogs with behavioral issues and how those decisions and actions were taken.
"Who administered (the euthanization) and what is their criteria?" Frankino asked. "If people don't believe it's safe to bring their animals there, then it is what it is."
SPCA Executive Director Amy Lewis said the shelter abides by its "No Kill" mission, first adopted in 2012.
"There's no convenience killing here. We don't euthanize for space. We don't euthanize for length of stay," Lewis said. "We euthanize for medical suffering or behaviors that are a safety risk to the public."
Lewis also said that the shelter has an active euthanasia committee, to "spread the decision-making around" before reaching a determination on when to put an animal down. She said the committee consists of five individuals, including a certified behavioralist, two members of the shelter's behavior staff, a member of the medical staff and herself.
The shelter exec also disputed a claim of a lack of adequate medical care at the shelter. She said the organization employs "five relief vets to provide care."
The reform group says the shelter is keeping dogs, in particular, pit bulls, too long without adopting them out. Frankino said the shelter should be looking to rescues and other groups "around the United States" to find homes for the pit bulls who make up most of the shelter's dogs.
He also took issue with the shelter's decision to require appointments for adoptions and not allow potential adopters into its kennels.
Lewis said the kennels were originally closed to visitors by a previous executive director during the COVID-19 pandemic. When she returned to that role at the shelter, Lewis said she directed staff to re-open the kennels.
"The first day we did that, someone stuck a finger in one of the kennels and got bit," Lewis said. "I discovered that visitors can over excite the dogs and that's not healthy for them."
And both Lewis and Pitarresi disputed that the shelter's efforts to adopt out pit bulls and other sometimes aggressive breeds of dogs are inadequate.
"That's an unfair characterization," Lewis said. "We see a disproportionate number of those breeds. They're not a dog for everyone. They have a public stigma, but I have three of them at my home. Low adoption and high intake is not a Niagara SPCA problem alone, it's a national trend."
Pitarresi said that since 2012 the shelter had "saved" 21,000 animals.
"I believe a large majority of those have been pit bulls and you're going to criticize us for the public stigma of pit bulls," she said.
Frankino said he fears what will happen with stray animals in the places like the Falls when the shelter's municipal service contracts come to an end.
"Where do you take (stray) animals after that," he asked. "Do people know where to take animals they find running loose? The animals will still come from Niagara Falls."
Pitarresi and Lewis said providing services to municipalities is not a core part of the SPCA's mission. They said the shelter looks to "prevent cruelty to all animals through public education on their humane treatment and to provide love, care, shelter and advocacy for companion animals."
New York's Agriculture & Markets Law requires municipalities to provide animal control services.
"We're not the dog warden and we'e not the stray dog police," Pitarresi said. "We're gonna do what's best for the animals. But if you want to be no kill, you can't be open access."
