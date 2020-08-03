A colorful new mural has been painted on the side of the Wine on Third building, located at 501 Third St., facing Ferry Avenue. The postcard inspired mural, “Greetings from Niagara Falls,” was conceived and painted by local freelance artist Paul Clifton. It was commissioned by the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association as a way to showcase Niagara County activities and welcome guests to Niagara Falls.
The mural complements various art installations throughout the downtown Niagara Falls district and helps to anchor the businesses along Third Street, according to the business association.
After careful consideration, “Greetings from Niagara Falls” includes images illustrating iconic regional assets and events including the Niagara Wine Trail, Nik Wallenda’s tightrope walk, the Rainbow Bridge, the Niagara Gorge, the US flag and more.
A native of Niagara Falls, Paul Clifton earned his Bachelors of Fine Arts in drawing and painting from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Although he has created several private murals throughout Western New York, “Greetings from Niagara Falls” is his largest and most accessible mural to date. More of his work can be found at www.PaulCliftonArt.com.
“Greetings from Niagara Falls” was made possible through matching funds from the Niagara County Center for Economic Development’s William G. Mayne, Jr. Business/Community Enhancement Program.
, established in 1998 to enhance and enrich the business climate and overall landscape in Niagara County’s communities. Special thanks is given to Dave Rulli Electric for supplying a scissor lift for the art installation.
