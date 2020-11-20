Niagara Falls fire crews have contained the large fire at the Greenpac liner board manufacturing plant on 47th Street to a northeast area of the plant, according to city officials.
Firefighters are now working to prevent the fire from spreading to the northern area of the plant. There have been reports of sporadic brush fire ignited by blowing embers. A utility pole was also reportedly snapped on 47th Street. It’s unclear how that damage was done.
Niagara Falls police had closed to traffic the stretch of 56th Street from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Buffalo Avenue earlier in the day.
Reports from the scene indicate that the fire appears to be concentrated on paper bales stored on-site.
