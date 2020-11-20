Greenpac plant fire

Crews from across the City of Niagara Falls were called Friday morning to battle what appears to be large blaze at the Greenpac liner board plant on 47th Street in the city. 

 Photo by RobShots

Niagara Falls fire crews have contained the large fire at the Greenpac liner board manufacturing plant on 47th Street to a northeast area of the plant, according to city officials.

Firefighters are now working to prevent the fire from spreading to the northern area of the plant. There have been reports of sporadic brush fire ignited by blowing embers. A utility pole was also reportedly snapped on 47th Street. It’s unclear how that damage was done.

Niagara Falls police had closed to traffic the stretch of 56th Street from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Buffalo Avenue earlier in the day.

Reports from the scene indicate that the fire appears to be concentrated on paper bales stored on-site.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you