The Relay for Life of Greater Niagara will return this weekend, raising funds for the American Cancer Society as it fights to end cancer.
As part of the festivities, the Luminaria ceremony will be held at Lewiston-Porter High School from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight. Luminary bags will be available for sale for $5 to decorate and dedicate for whoever has dealt with cancer.
“This is a time for us to be grateful for the survivors in our lives and to grieve for those we’ve lost,” said organizer Candace Allen-Thomas, this being the second year the school hosted this festival. “It’s a time for us to reflect on how the disease has touched each of us personally. And it’s a time for us to look inside ourselves with quiet reflection and find hope.”
Activities throughout the night will be inside and outside the school, highlighting survivors’ stories and the battles loved ones face.
Other activities featured include the Lewiston-Porter second grade chorus, a Lewiston Police K-9 demonstration, a Lewiston fire company safety demonstration, a McCarthy School of Irish Dance Performance, a teddy bear clinic provided by student volunteers from the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, and food trucks.
The Relay for Life will hold its Party in the Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday near the baseball diamonds at Reservoir State Park.
It will feature games, live music, and performers.
As of June 1, there are 57 participants representing 13 teams that have raised a total of $28,745.
