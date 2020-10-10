The Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, one of the largest pure-fishing shows in the Great Lakes, is postponing its event at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls set for Jan. 15-17, 2021 due to COVID-19.
The rescheduled new date for the show is Feb. 19-21, 2021, although hosting the expo on these dates are contingent upon a number of factors related to COVID-19, including state approvals, recommended protocols and allowable numbers of people in the facility.
“We are meeting daily and actively monitoring COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations in hopes of putting on a safe show for everyone,” says Melissa Gearhart, director of sales for the Conference Center and show manager for the expo. “Our fingers are crossed that we’ll have enough time to put together the Expo and hit the pre-2021 Fishing Season window. Our goal is to present one of the best fishing shows in the Great Lakes as we all need something positive to look forward to given the challenges that we all endured in 2020.”
The Greater Niagara Fishing Expo is not just another outdoor trade show. “Teaching Fishing” is what this show was built around and what makes it unique. The show facility provides a unique blend of a spacious Exhibitor Event Center and a multitude of seminar rooms, all utilizing state-of-the-art technology. The show, in its eighth year, utilizes these rooms to deliver up to 18 classes concurrently, each targeting different topics for various levels of expertise.
The rescheduled February date also includes the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s Salmon School, which will be altering its date from Jan. 16 to Feb. 20, 2021. For a list of featured speakers, visit www.lotsa1.org.
With uncertainties revolving around the opening of the Canadian border and required quarantines for those traveling from states that have a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19, as well as predicting where the virus will be in four to five months, the conference center is taking a very conservative approach in the interest of safety.
“This decision is not taken lightly,” said Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls General Manager Jason Murgia. “The Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo is a massive economic catalyst for our local community during the winter, putting heads on beds and people in the local restaurants.”
