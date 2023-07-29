This year’s Youngstown Summer Street Dance had a food truck turned away and vendors running out of food. The truck’s owner wants some answers.
The Great Foodini’s Donna Attardo, along with other Youngstown Business & Professional Association members, attended the village’s July meeting asking the board why her truck was turned away.
“This is not a game to us,” Attardo said. “We work extremely hard to do what we do.”
The Great Foodini, a pizzeria in Ransomville, had committed its food truck to this event after canceling an appearance in North Tonawanda the same day. Attardo said they were invited by the YBPA to participate in the event, even introduced as a new member at the association’s June meeting, which Mayor Rob Reisman and Deputy Mayor Kyle Heath were in attendance.
After the Great Foodini pulled in to get ready for the Street Dance, at around 4:30 p.m., Attardo and YBPA members claimed Reisman told the event coordinator they were not able to serve, kicking the truck out. The reason given was that they did not have a permit, with Attardo saying she offered to do whatever was needed to stay.
Cheryl Butera, president of the YBPA, said none of the participating vendors were required to have a permit for the event. They paid a $50 fee and filled out a vendor application through the YBPA, where they are given a license.
In a letter addressed to the Village Board of Trustees, the YBPA said as a result of the Great Foodini not participating, the remaining vendors ran out of food by 8:45 p.m. The Great Foodini lost an estimated $6,000 that day from expenses and lost income.
“It put such a dent on the activity,” Butera said. “This was the first time anyone was turned away.”
Since then, the YBPA had difficulty contacting Reisman. Butera said the Friday after the street dance, a meeting was scheduled with Attardo, Reisman, Town of Porter liaison Tim Adamson, and village board members to get to the bottom of this. Reisman never showed up, asking for a reschedule. The next time the association members could speak with him was the July village meeting.
Attardo is looking for financial retribution from the village, the $6,000 she lost, and a formal apology, stating she would even take legal action until the situation is rectified.
Butera said Board Member Catherine Stella was the only village official to apologize so far.
When contacted by the Gazette, Reisman said that the village wants to make sure things are transparent in the future when it comes to festivals and activities. He did not wish to comment further about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.