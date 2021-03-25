NORTH TONAWANDA — Canal Fest of the Tonawanda’s has been cancelled for the second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the festival was slated to take place from July 18 through July 25, sprawling throughout downtown North Tonawanda and the City of Tonawanda.
North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas, announced the cancellation during the Tuesday meeting of the city’s Common Council. Pappas said he’d met with City of Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis, police and fire chiefs, and other local officials, who felt the stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines would hamper festivities. He added there were questions of how practical it would be to hold the festival, given the lateness in planning it.
“…Everyone is a little bit saddened by this because everyone was looking forward to activities opening up this summer,” Pappas said. “But, it seems like the logistics and what’s involved with the alternate plans due, to construction and so on, in the downtown area, especially in the City of Tonawanda, especially this year, and, the traffic flow. There were so many questions, and constraints that it was unanimously decided it should not be held this year.”
However, Mayor Davis said the decision wasn’t as mutual as Pappas made it seem. Davis said there were concerns about truck traffic in Tonawanda if Main Street in North Tonawanda was closed. If that happened, he said, truck traffic would have been diverted into the Town of Tonawanda. Other concerns raised were about mass gathering limitations and how this would factor into the festival.
Davis added, Plan B for the festival was to have it in Gratwick Park, if getting approval of the rides on Main Street in North Tonawanda became too difficult. Davis spoke with Canal Fest officials after the meeting and expressed his concerns, though he was told the festival might not happen where it was being proposed.
Rick Maier, vice president of Canal Fest, said the cancellation is disappointing, given numerous non-profit organizations are suffering from a lack of income usually provided by fundraising during Canal Fest.
Maier said regulating the amount of people coming and going throughout the festival would have been challenging, given the festival takes place throughout the downtown areas. The Bike Cruise, which typically brings close to 3,000 motor cycles to the area, was out of the question, he added.
However, all might not be lost for Canal Fest, with a possible contingency plan in the works.
“It would be basically a kind of a drive-through thing that would allow our non-profit organizations to make a couple of bucks,” Maier said. “It certainly wouldn’t be the fundraiser that Canal Fest would be, but it would help. I’m not even sure they want to do it. It’s just an idea that we’ve been tossing around for about a month or so.”
One of the bigger challenges was sponsorship for Canal Fest, Maier said. Since a lot of the sponsors for Canal Fest have been operating at half or no staff, and barely getting by he felt it would have been wrong to ask for a $10,000 donation for the festival. Finances have also been a problem for the board, since Canal Fest has expenses, whether it occurs or not. Maier said after last year, the festival’s bank account is drained.
The cancellation is a hit to the Tonawanda communities, according to Maier.
“A big part of the festival, it’s all about raising money for the non-profits, but a big part of the festival is that it brings new people into our community,” he said. “It brings our community out to enjoy the festival. A lot of the high school reunions take place during the festival. A lot of people plan their vacation around it and it’s disappointing for them and for us. We like to keep the community happy as well.”
