Grant withdrawn for Main Street pub project

The city’s NFC Development Corp. decided Wednesday to terminate plans by a downtown entrepreneur to revive a project that was once described by city officials as “one of the largest private-sector investments” on Main Street in decades.
The board of directors for the corporation, which oversees small business developments loans and grants for the city, voted unanimously to withdraw a $100,000 NFC Commercial Assistance grant and a $150,000 NFC direct loan that had previously been approved for Rapids Theatre owner John Hutchins as part of a plan to develop a brew pub and cigar bar concept called Barrel Pub and Grill on Main Street.
“Typically, all of these applications have a life span,” Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, who chairs the NFC Board, said.
In the case of the Barrel Pub and Grill project, the grant and loan commitments for the more than $1 million project expired on Dec. 31. Hutchins had sought an extension of that commitment and the request has been under consideration by the corporation’s staff.
At an NFC meeting in February, Restaino had asked the board to delay a vote on the funding because staff members were reviewing financial documents that had been requested from Hutchins.
“If there’s no request for further extensions, and there were no other requests, and there was no other satisfaction for the outstanding items (NFC staff still wished to review),” Restaino said the board needed to terminate its funding commitment so that the money could be directed to other projects.
Hutchins could not immediately be reached for comment on the NFC action. He had indicated in the past that the agency funding would be used for “renovations, furniture and equipment.”
The development had been slated to be housed in a blighted former jewelry store at 1701 Main St., right next to the Rapids Theatre. The store has been vacant for nearly 20 years.
“I went through a lot of heartache acquiring that building from (its former owner Richard) Hastings,” Hutchins had told the NFC Board at its last meeting. “We would expect to host 270 events a year there.”
Hutchins said the operation would be expected to create 25 full-time jobs in its first three years of operation and would have provided a venue for events “too small” to be held at the Rapids.
Since its re-opening in 2008, the Rapids has become one of the premiere concert halls in Western New York. It also serves as a popular site for weddings and receptions.
“People come in and tailgate before the shows because there is no available pre-concert venue,” Hutchins said. “(And) there is no revenue or sales tax collected from that activity.”
The Rapids owner said concert-goers almost immediately leave the city after his shows.
“There’s no place for people to go after the concert,” he said. “The biggest question we get is, ‘Where do we go now?’”
The project had called for revamping the facade of the Rapids and the former jewelry store with LED-lit marquees and moving projections of the Falls. The plan also called for a courtyard between the venues, offering small-scale entertainment at the brew pub.
Hutchins had said the pub would only “mimic a brewery,” with no plans to actually brew beer at the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.