A new pathway into the gorge is among the renovations planned for Niagara Falls State Park next year, thanks to a national grant announced on Friday.
Congressman Brian Higgins was on hand to announce the park received $2.5 million in a grant from the National Park Service through its Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The funding will allow for improvements around the Niagara Falls Observation Tower, including an extended stairway trail down from the Prospect Point observation area to the Crow’s Nest. which is currently only accessible from the base of the gorge.
“The major federal investment announced today creates new opportunities, up-close views of the mighty Niagara, and buildings on the great progress laid in recent years to enhance the park experience,” Higgins said.
In July 2020, Congress approved the Great American Outdoors Act, ensuring that parks like Niagara Falls State Park are protected and permanently and fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund with $900 million each year. Such actions strengthen the outdoor recreation economy, which generated almost $900 billion pre-pandemic.
Mark Mistretta, the Western District director for NYS Parks, said the project is currently in the design process and more information will be shared publicly in November. He hopes it would be out to bid in the spring and start construction next summer.
He added that everything they do focuses on enhancing the visitor experience, which this fits nicely into.
“What we’re offering here is an opportunity, a stairway for further adventure to get up a close to the Falls as possible,” Mistretta said, with the current stairway path next to the American Falls, a popular photo opportunity site, leading to a dead end.
These new stairs would also offer a release valve for the elevators inside the current observation deck, for those who would rather choose to go out into the gorge instead of taking an elevator up and down.
“With the thought of creating things to allow people to stay here longer, giving them other things to do, the people will walk away with even better memories,” Mistretta said.
Mayor Robert Restaino said that any time they are able to create or increase the experience for tourists and locals, it is always going to be good for the local economy, whether its from sales tax or getting people in hotels.
“Every little piece we can put together always makes for a better opportunity for the local economy,” he said.
