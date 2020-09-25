LOCKPORT — A Falls man, accused of gunning down another man during rush hour on Ferry Avenue, has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury.
The grand jury charged Geoffrey O. Sandiford, 18, of Cleveland Avenue, with single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. on Friday morning.
Kloch set bail for Sandiford at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.
Sandiford is accused of gunning down Nathan Craft in the second of two homicides that hit the city in a 16-hour period on July 21.
The first of the homicides occurred in the early morning hours that day in the area of 17th Street and Pierce Avenue. Craft's slaying happened on Ferry Avenue near 12th Street.
Craft, 29, of the Falls was found, around 5:35 p.m., lying in a pool of blood between his car and the curb on Ferry Avenue.
Criminal Investigation Division detectives said, at the time, that Craft had apparently been involved in a fight before he was shot “several times.” He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. Michael Trane has declined to comment on whether Craft and Sandiford knew one another or what may have started the fight and triggered the slaying.
Falls Police detectives, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force, took Sandiford into custody six days later, without incident, in Avoca, N.Y., a town in the northwest corner of Steuben County.
Investigators had begun their day on July 21 sorting through the chaos of a shootout that erupted in the backyard of a home in the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue.
That hail of bullets left one man dead and another injured.
The deceased victim was identified as Jonathan Joseph, 22, with home addresses in both Niagara Falls and Florida. The second victim ha snot been identified by law enforcement.
Detectives said the shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. and when patrol officers arrived at the scene, they found Joseph and the second man both suffering from gunshot wounds.
“The victims had been in a backyard with one other person when they were shot,” Trane said at the time. “People then tried to help the victims.”
Investigators said Joseph, who had been shot several times in his torso, was taken in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was pronounced dead from his wounds at the medical center.
The second victim was rushed by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Detectives said he suffered injuries to his lower body that were not life-threatening.
Though no arrested have been made, detectives said that the third person who was in the backyard in the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue is a possible suspect in the shootings.
“We believe the victims are closely related, and there’s no reason to believe they shot each other,” Trane said.
The detective captain has described the investigation as "very active."
