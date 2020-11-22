Grand Island park improvements completed

A revitalization project at Scenic Woods-Bicentennial Park in the Town of Grand Island has been completed, according to the New York State Department of State.
The nearly $600,000 project, which was funded in part with a $197,634 grant, is helping to transform the Grand Island’s waterfront into a vibrant destination with public spaces and amenities for residents and visitors, state officials said.
Scenic Woods-Bicentennial Park is a nature preserve near Ransom Road along the Niagara River, encompassing five miles of planned passive recreation trails within 220 acres of green space with access to the river. The upgrades to the park include the construction of a western end trailhead with handicapped-accessible parking, approximately 7,000 linear feet of stone dust trails and boardwalks/bridges, signage, vernal pools and more.
“This Local Waterfront Revitalization Program project is part of a long-term revitalization plan for Western New York and its surrounding communities to offer recreational opportunities for fun and learning,” New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said. “New York state looks forward to continue to assist in transforming spaces like the Scenic Woods-Bicentennial Park into vibrant destinations for tourism and economic activity with public spaces and amenities for residents and visitors to enjoy.”
The project was also funded with $117,860 from the Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee and the Town of Grand Island covered remaining expenses. The Orange Trail was constructed as part of the project and provides access to a 20+ acre parcel the Western New York Land Conservancy protects. The trail travels into the forested parcel, past the newly planted vernal pools and continues across Gun Creek. The vernal pools were created outside of the regulated wetland areas but close enough to the trails to provide visual interaction, but far enough away to allow a safe buffer for the invertebrates and amphibians.
"The benefits to residents and visitors giving access to outdoor passive recreational opportunities during these trying COVID times is a positive announcement that gives us hope for the future,” Assemblyman Angelo Morinello said.
The Scenic Woods-Bicentennial Park project is bound by residential areas along Ransom Road to the north, East River Road to the east, the Sturbridge Lane and the Grand Island Central School District to the west, and Gun Creek and the River Oaks Golf Course to the south. The land was purchased by the town to expand public access to the waterfront and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, environmental education, and related programming.
More details about the Scenic Woods-Bicentennial Park project can be found at http://www.grandislandny.us/maps/engineering/scenic_woods_park.php.
