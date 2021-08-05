“Looking for Work. 80 Years Experience. Hard Working. Reliable. Dedicated.” So read the sign JulieAnn Grana made for her dad Julian on his last day at Pine Avenue's T. Grana and Son.
She presented it to her dad, 92. The Korean War veteran started working there at 14. Friends and family gathered to see the patriarch and his son Ted off. Julian’s wife Annabelle passed last June but was there in spirit. T. Grana and Son Fruits and Vegetables will become a Halal grocery.
It’s going to be a change for Julianne and Karen Grana, Ted’s siblings.
“I don’t think I’ve ever bought fruits or vegetable,” Karen said. “That’s the hardest thing. Today I looked at the Aldi ad for the first time. I can’t believe that. He had a great run. It’s almost unbelievable.”
To call the business intergenerational might be an understatement. It is a community institution that has spanned lifetimes.
JulieAnn and Joanie Rachfal-Nicolette started working together as adolescents at 8 or 9 years old at the City Market. As young girls, they were neighbors on Ferry Street and best friends. They’d get pizza from Trusello’s and finish the day with tuna sandwiches at the Marketside as workers packed up their stand.
JulieAnn became a Niagara Falls elementary school teacher. Joanie became a Buffalo State math professor. Both are retired. As adults, they kept working through the holiday season, making fruit baskets. Their relationship spans 60 years, more sisters than friends.
For the last day, Ted was behind the counter as always. His wife Lorrie joined him. Basma Merhi of 755 Restaurant stopped by for a chat, to offer well wishes and to look for bargains though not much was left.
Julian wore a brightly colored Hawaiian shirt. Pictures all over the walls celebrate his quirky wardrobe, love of family and history of the business.
“My daughters buy them for me at garage sales,” he said. “A dollar or two, or sometimes $5 if they still have the tags.”
Many nights Mr. Grana can be found on his porch watching the kids play baseball at DeVeaux State Park.
Ted and Lorrie will be relocating part time to Florida while still staying close to family in DeVeaux most of the year.
For now, the big cleanout has begun. Though the business is not open, Ted and Julian were back at the store Monday.
“Dad was funny,” Karen said. “ 'So-and-so gave that to me. We can’t throw it out.’ Everything has a story. We box it and bring it to his house.”
