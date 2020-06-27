A bit of graffiti turned out to the spark of inspiration for the latest mural in the art series on Main Street.
“Specifically, the Black Lives Matter mural came about because there was an empty mural space under the bridge,” Ally Spongr, project director for the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, which partners with area artists.
“Last year, a couple things changed at the end of the season with artists and by the time the weather got cold we weren’t able to get up a mural in that space. So it’s been this block of solid light blue," Spongr recently explained. "We wanted to put something there, but we were waiting for Phase 2. When were out there, almost two weeks ago, Tyshaun Tyson, my colleague and I who are doing the planning for the murals for this part of the summer looked at that wall and someone wrote ‘Black Lives Matter Vote 2020’ in Sharpie and chalk. We thought we don’t want to invite more writing and graffiti on this space but we don’t want to silence that message.”
The artists, Tyshaun Tyson and Ashley Kay, decided to use the whole space and they collaborated on the design. People from the community came to paint the space and were able to accomplish it in record time. It wasn’t planned in advance, but the timeline was moved up to develop a new mural. Tyson did a mural for the center last summer but said the newest mural’s concept came from getting visual references.
He found a black and white photo of a kid with a protest sign and thought this would be a great mural idea. Kay’s idea flowed with his and is inspired from the quote, “They tried to bury us but they didn’t know we wee seeds.” Seeing as how they both went together, they worked a way to make both concepts one mural and add some text to the mural in a desire to fill the space. Tyson said one of the biggest challenges was time management.
“I will say the challenges were, mostly, for me, the physical challenges of getting that done as well as balancing other projects,” he said. “I still work a full-time job outside of my mural life and my art life, I have a business of my own where I’ve been blessed to get a lot of orders lately. The biggest challenge aside from the physical aspects are to making sure I’m still committed it getting my work done on daily basis and a personal life that I maintain as well.”
He hopes one of the biggest takeaways from this mural in particular is seeing something positive that can inspire change. A lot of people have been reading positively to the mural and showing solidarity with the African American community. Along with this, he has noticed some negative responses as well. Tyson aims to have people recognize this piece of art is going to be a part of positive change.
Tyson and Kay utilized vibrant colors to make different feelings surface when people drive by. Spongr has said people were honking in solidarity as well as pulling over to talk with people about the mural or the current socio-political climate. More often than not, the flowers in the mural called for color, and is key to the mural. The Heritage Area has put out a call for artists for phase three of the mural program.
Along with the nearby train station and the museum, the murals help tell the stories of the Highland community in Niagara Falls. Being able to encourage visitors to explore the neighborhood is something Spongr hopes will be part of the overall vision for the project.
Last year was phase one for the project and the project is moving into phase two. The Heritage Center is looking at having anywhere from 17 to 20 murals in total along the corridor of Main Street and Depot Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.