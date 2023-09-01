Niagara Falls School District officials recently received some good news from the New York State Department of Education in the form of an increase in the district’s graduate rate.
City schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the district’s most recent graduation rate, as released by the state education department, came in at 85.5%, a marked improvement from 2019 when 67% of district students qualified for graduation.
“I consider this a very big achievement,” Laurrie said.
Laurrie said the district’s most recent graduation numbers show the gap between white and Black students qualifying for graduation has closed, with white students graduating at 87% and Black students graduating at 83%.
“The disparity between white and black students is not even that great now,” Laurrie said.
More work is needed in the districts fastest growing population, mixed-race students who graduated at a rate of 78%.
Laurrie said the district has made strides in reducing its drop-out rate as well.
Once at 25%, the district’s drop-out rate currently stands at 6%, according to the superintendent.
During an interview this week with a reporter and members of the editorial board for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspapers, Laurrie said he’s pleased but not satisfied with the latest numbers.
By this time next year, he said he’s hoping to be able to announce that the district’s graduation rate has reached or exceeded the 90% mark.
“I just want to see steady progression,” he said.
Laurrie attributed the improved graduation and drop-out rates to changes in district programming that he believes better respond to student needs.
He said one of the more successful changes has been a new credit recovery system designed for students who have fallen behind in course work.
Under the system, students can earn credits through recovery classes during the school year and in a hybrid situation that allows them to participate in lessons two days in person and three days on the computer during the summer.
Laurrie said he also believes the district has been better able to maintain students interest in learning by offering them more diverse course options, including those involving vocational training such as an industrial manufacturing curriculum that is offered at Niagara County Community College under a partnership with the district.
“I really think we’ve programmed our way up there,” Laurrie said. “I think kids are more willing to stay when we are giving them courses and an opportunity to leave with some things that they want to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.